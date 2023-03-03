Home burglary reported in Atherton marks third this year

A resident reported a burglary at an Atherton home on the unit block of Ridgeview Drive in the morning on Friday, March 3, according to a police news bulletin.

The date and time of the break-in are not known, but suspects entered the residence in the West of the Alameda neighborhood by smashing a first floor bathroom window.

This incident is under investigation.

Anyone living near Ridgeview Drive is asked to check surveillance video and report any possible leads, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Atherton Police Department at 650-688-6500.