East Palo Alto woman killed in motorcycle crash on San Antonio Road

A woman was killed in a motorcycle crash on Thursday night, March 2, after she reportedly struck a pole while riding east on San Antonio Road in Palo Alto, near the Mountain View border.

The victim was a woman in her 20s, according to a news release from the Palo Alto Police Department. She was identified by the Santa Clara County medical examiner's office as 21-year-old East Palo Alto resident Leslie Buenrostro, died early Friday after succumbing to her injuries at a hospital.

Police are investigating the reasons for the crash and do not believe any other vehicles were involved.

According to the news release, police received multiple calls at about 10:15 p.m. about a motorcyclist down in the roadway on San Antonio, near Nita Avenue.

Police officers and paramedics from the Palo Alto Fire Department immediately responded to the scene, and the woman was taken by paramedics to a local hospital, where she died a few hours later.