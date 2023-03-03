Danielle O'Brien slated to be Hillview Middle School's permanent principal

Menlo Park City School District Superintendent Kristen Gracia plans to recommend Danielle O'Brien as the permanent principal of Hillview Middle School in Menlo Park.

The school board will vote on O'Brien's appointment on March 9. She has led the school on an interim basis since August 2022.

"She has proven to be a smart, compassionate, effective, and highly engaging leader," according to a March 2 district press release. "Her unparalleled love for Hillview and her commitment to making it a place where all students, staff, and families feel valued, connected, and inspired comes through in everything she does."

MPCSD conducted the rigorous process for the role last year but did not find a viable candidate, according to the press release.

O'Brien came to Hillview in 2011 as a humanities teacher after serving as a teacher and activities director in Humboldt County. She was promoted to assistant principal in 2014.