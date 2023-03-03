Atherton city manager brings up possibility of undergrounding power lines following storm-related outages

Atherton has seen several incidents involving utility poles. Last month, a tree hit a utility pole on Selby Lane in Atherton, closing traffic in both directions from Austin Avenue to Logan Lane, according to a police news bulletin.

Underground power lines may not cause fires, but they can be damaged by lighting strikes, earthquakes, flooding and construction excavation, PG&E has said.

Since 1966, the town has required that utility services for any newly constructed dwelling unit be located underground from the utility pole to the structure, according to a Feb. 28 newsletter from Rodericks. Though this requirement does not remove poles from the right-of-way, it does reduce the clutter of overhead wires.

Noticing an uptick in comments on Nextdoor of interest in moving utility lines from power poles to underground to reduce issues during storms, City Manager George Rodericks is suggesting residents consider forming underground utility districts.

"In my experience, I have seen individual property owners' costs range from $15,000 to $50,000," he said. "Costs can be assessed over a long-term funding horizon, such as 20-30 years."

Rule 20B and 20C Districts are initiated by property owners, who would be financially responsible for the cost of underground via the formation of an assessment district. Costs to complete the utility work will vary based on the number of property owners participating, the topography of the service area and any specific design or engineering requirements from service providers. Once the residents form a district, all utility providers are obligated to participate and underground their infrastructure, but the costs will fall to district participants.

The first, called a "Rule 20A District," is initiated by a local jurisdiction and Rule 20A funds. These funds can only be used on primary thoroughfares and cannot be used to underground utilities to private property. The town does not have viable Rule 20A funds, according to Rodericks.

Underground Utility Districts can be formed in a number of ways, but the most common is through the formation of three types of districts.

"I think I was out (of power) for about 25 hours," he said. "It emphasizes the point that electrical wires in Atherton are a real hazard. I just think that it's appropriate for the city to bury the wires on a sequenced basis over a number of years. I would suggest a 20-year program. It would probably be $20-$30 million and I think it's worth it. If somebody got killed, or if several people got killed, I think it would prove the point that it's too late, you should have done it earlier."

Former City Council candidate Greg Conlon suggested the town look into undergrounding wires during a Jan. 11 City Council meeting after the New Year's storms because of power outages. The town could choose to put the issue up to voters to decide.

Atherton city manager brings up possibility of undergrounding power lines following storm-related outages

Recent high winds, downed trees have led to 'renewed interest' in moving utility lines underground