Defense testimony at Menlo Park murder trial paints picture of alleged killer as obsessed with work and intolerant of women

Girshovich described Wolke’s views on women as “generally negative” and said that it would be in line with Wolke’s character to say he thought women were less intelligent than men. Wolke also allegedly said that the 1950s and 1960s were better, referring to the integration of women into the workforce, but also to all modern inclusion, which he referred to as “societal rot.” Wolke apparently viewed most people as inferior to himself, he said.

Girshovich described Wolke as “eccentric, arrogant, stubborn, an extreme outlier,” due to his hostile behavior and his views on modern society. He described how Wolke would approach his interactions with other people in a hostile manner, and would often insult or anger others or not realize that they weren't following his train of thought.

Wolke’s former friend Daniel Girshovich testified for the defense on Thursday, Feb 23, saying Wolke had extreme views on society that caused Girshovich to hesitate before introducing him to his friends, according to the testimony.

Wolke is accused of murdering Hughes Anderson in 2018 in her home by stabbing her in the eye with a pencil, hitting her brain. Wolke also allegedly attempted to behead Hughes Anderson, and his defense lawyers alleged that he intended to engage in cannibalism. He pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.

Wolke refused to get a job as it would be a "distraction to his project," and after Girshovich left and moved in with other roommates, Wolke would sleep in hammocks in front yards or sleep in cafes during the day and work in them at night.

While working on his operating system, Girshovich testified that Wolke was isolated and had an erratic sleep schedule, sometimes drinking five to eight cups of coffee a day.

Girshovich said Wolke was working on an operating system that would give users more control over their computers if they were willing to put in the work to understand it. According to Girshovich, Wolke spent all of his time on the project, rarely stopping to sleep or eat and sometimes staying up for days at a time.

Girshovich, who works at a tech startup in Berlin, said he met Wolke at a party in the South Bay for cryptocurrency in 2014, when Wolke was going by the false name Gabriel Ladel. Wolke was homeless at the time, and according to Girshovich’s testimony, he moved in to sleep on Girshovich’s floor that same night. The two lived together for six months.

In 2017, Wolke broke his leg falling off of a building on Stanford University’s campus that he was trying to scale, according to Girshovich, but he told doctors that he fell while being chased. Wolke did not go to the hospital of his own volition but was taken there after he was found crawling through the streets with his broken leg.

Wolke once visited Girshovich at his residence, called Embassy House, and stayed for a while. Embassy House was home to 15 people with shared interests, but not specific to software or tech, according to Girshovich. While there, Wolke stayed awake for four to five days straight using methamphetamine, then began speaking incoherently and moving objects around rooms, Girshovich testified. Wolke destroyed two rooms in the house, after which he was removed.

Girshovich said he became aware of Wolke’s methamphetamine use in 2017, which Wolke claimed made him more focused and able to work for longer periods of time.

According to Girshovich, Wolke was “generally pretty removed from societal systems” and had no form of identification or a bank account because “you don’t need a bank account if you don’t have any money," he said.

He described Wolke as paranoid, believing that Microsoft saw him as a threat and wanted to kill him. Wolke also had extreme views on cyber security and took unusual steps to ensure cyber protection.

Following Wolke’s return to Cincinnati to stay with his family, Girshovich and Wolke only had two phone calls, but Girshovich describes Wolke as having highly ambitious expectations of his computer operating system, and as a highly intelligent and gifted computer programmer.

Defense testimony at Menlo Park murder trial paints picture of alleged killer as obsessed with work and intolerant of women