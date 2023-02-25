Community college district to restart chancellor search because confidentiality was 'compromised'

Although the district does not name the candidate, Bradley Davis, chancellor of the West Valley-Mission Community College District in the South Bay told The Almanac earlier this week that he was offered the position in January but declined it and is no longer a candidate. West Valley issued a press release on Jan. 19 that Davis would remain with the district. The Almanac has reached out to Davis for a comment.

"The candidate declined to make such arrangements, withdrew from the process, and issued a public statement regarding their decision," she said. "Unfortunately, the confidentiality of the search process was compromised when this candidate issued a press release regarding their decision to withdraw. Shortly following this public statement, the two other finalists forwarded by the selection committee subsequently withdrew their candidacies from consideration."

The board announced three finalists for the permanent role in November. When the work of the district's selection committee was finished, the school board requested a site visit with one of the candidates to "complete confirmatory diligence prior to negotiating a formal offer," said board President Lisa Petrides in a statement.

The San Mateo County Community College District halted its search for a new chancellor after one of the candidates issued a statement on their decision to withdraw from the process in January, according to a Wednesday, Feb. 22, press release.

"In Dr. Moreno, we have selected a higher education leader that is truly focused on the overall wellbeing of our students, and our valued team members," Petrides said in a statement. "On behalf of the Board of Trustees, I would like to thank Dr. Moreno for her partnership, and for her steadfast commitment to our mission of making access to higher education a right for all in San Mateo County."

Moreno, who became Skyline's president in August 2020, will begin as interim chancellor on April 1, 2023 and her contract runs until June 30, 2024. Her contract is for $350,000 annually.

Mike Claire has filled the role of interim chancellor for the San Mateo Community College District since 2019, when he stepped in for disgraced chancellor emeritus Ron Galatolo. Claire took on the role permanently in May 2020. Galatolo exited the district before being charged with 21 felonies in April for misuse of funds during his leadership of the district.

Moreno will receive 225 hours of vacation annually, and can cash out up to 10 days of vacation annually. She would receive one day per month of sick leave, and the same health and welfare benefits, including post-retirement medical benefits, as are generally provided to management personnel of the district, according to the contract .

"As the district's newest caretaker, I will work with our stakeholders and community to ensure that our nationally recognized college district sets the example in our state for progressive and equitable educational opportunities for our most disproportionately impacted student populations that works to remove barriers to their success," Moreno said in a statement.

Community college district to restart chancellor search because confidentiality was 'compromised'

Skyline College president appointed community college district interim chancellor