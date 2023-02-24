Visual arts: City unveils inaugural King Residency sculpture; 'Wunderblock' reception at Qualia

This weekend sees the inaugural celebration of a city public art program focused on equity and inclusion in Palo Alto, plus the opening reception for a unique show focused on memory at Qualia Contemporary Art.

On Friday, Feb. 24, the city of Palo Alto unveils a new work created by Rayos Magos, the first artist in the city's Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. & Coretta Scott King artist residency program that launched in 2021.

The community event on Feb. 24, starting at 4 p.m., celebrates the installation of Magos' sculpture "Te Veo, Te Escucho, Te Honro (I see you, I hear you, I honor you)," at King Plaza in front of Palo Alto City Hall. The work will be on display for the next nine months.

"His residency, Rituals of Resilience, included a six month community engagement process sparking conversations about culture, identity, belonging, and resilience, with a special focus on amplifying voices of Latinx and BIPOC community members and mental health service providers," according to a press release about Magos' work.

Visitors to the event can meet Magos and learn more about his work, take part in artmaking activities and enjoy some acoustic music from cumbia artist Philthy Dronez.