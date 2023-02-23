Meet the companies competing to operate Menlo Park's public swimming pools

One 10-week summer camp would be offered, with morning and afternoon sessions teaching water polo and swimming. SOLO's proposed fees for both pools are largely the same as the current fees set by Team Sheeper to use Burgess Pool, and have different price points depending on the programs.

SOLO Aquatics' pitch calls for both pools open from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day of the year. SOLO plans to offer several programs in its schedule, including therapy swim, open swim, lessons for children and adults, lap swim, Masters and time set aside for several swim teams. In its application, SOLO also said that it saw opportunities to include adapted aquatics, water fitness, aquatic personal training, aquatic therapy including aquatic rehabilitation, and aquatic physical therapy in its program.

SOLO Aquatics is a Menlo Park-based swim coaching program that currently operates out of Burgess Pool under a subcontract agreement with Team Sheeper. The company has submitted several proposals to operate Burgess Pool over the years.

The companies who responded to the city's Request for Proposals (RFP) to find viable candidates include Team Sheeper, which has run the municipal pool program for years, along with two newcomers. Here are the three companies and what they plan to offer.

Three companies are vying to run operations at Burgess Pool and the Menlo Park Community Center. The City Council will decide which company to award the contract at an upcoming meeting.

Team Sheeper plans to have programs including lap swim, open swim, swim lessons, Bridge Youth Program, Camp Menlo, Aqua Fit, Aqua Wellness, youth teams, a lifeguard certification course and the Menlo Masters. Team Sheeper plans to keep its fees in the same range as they are currently priced.

Team Sheeper plans to have Burgess Pool open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays and from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends, closing at 5 p.m. during the summer months. The plan is for the MPCC to be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays except during the school year, when it will be closed from 1-4 p.m. The pool would be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends, and until 5 p.m. during the summer.

Team Sheeper has operated Burgess Pool since 2006 and has been coaching in Menlo Park since 1993. Team Sheeper has also operated Rinconada Pool in Palo Alto since 2017, and run the Belle Haven Pool that closed in 2021 for renovation and will reopen as the Menlo Park Community Center (MPCC) later this year.

The Swimming Swan would offer lap and open swimming, three levels of swim team programs, multiple youth camps, Masters swim, Aqua Fit classes and private and group lessons. The company also plans to keep its fees for using the pool largely similar to Team Sheeper's current rates.

The Swimming Swan plans to operate the pool for a total of 64 hours each week in spring, fall and winter. The pool would alternate opening at 10 a.m. and 7 a.m., and close at 8 p.m. every day except Sundays, when it would close at 6 p.m. In the summer, the company offered to keep the pools open 96 hours a week, opening at 6 a.m. and closing at 8 p.m. every day except Sunday, when the pool would close at 7 p.m.

Meet the companies competing to operate Menlo Park's public swimming pools

City Council will have three proposals to choose from in outsourcing Burgess Pool and new Menlo Park Community Center pool operations