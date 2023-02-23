Freeze warning extended through Friday as winter storm lingers

The cold storm currently moving through the Bay Area will stick around a little longer.
The National Weather Service extended its freeze warning for interior areas of another 24 hours into Friday, according to update issued just before 5 a.m. Thursday.
A winter storm warning now lasts until 11 a.m. Friday, with snow still expected at elevations above 1,500 to 2,000 feet.
Rain and snow showers will become more widespread Thursday evening into Friday at lower elevations, with a 10% chance of thunderstorms Thursday into Friday, according to the weather service.
Menlo Park is offering hotel vouchers to residents affected by current power outages. To qualify for the one-night stay voucher, a resident must live in an area that has a current and confirmed PG&E power outage.
Menlo Park residents should call the Menlo Park city manager's Office at 650-330-6610 before 8 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 23 for information on the vouchers or email their request to [email protected] before 8 p.m. Residents must include “request for power outage hotel stay” in the subject line of the email and need to provide names of persons to be relocated, contact information, and proof of residency.
Those who wish to speak to someone in person can visit the city manager's office at City Hall before 5:30 p.m. or the Belle Haven Branch Library before 8:00 p.m.
PG&E is expected to complete work to repair power lines along Highway 101 damaged by a fallen tree by 6 p.m. The damaged lines were impacting the power of 4,000 PG&E customers in Menlo Park, and the work on the lines has stopped traffic in both directions.
