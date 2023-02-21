News

Windy weather and a car crash blamed for widespread power outages in Atherton, Menlo Park

In Atherton, one utility pole was struck by a tree, another by a vehicle

Crews work to remove a downed tree that has damaged a power line on Atherton Avenue in Atherton on Jan. 9, 2023. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

Power outages hit affected thousands in neighborhoods throughout the Midpeninsula on Tuesday afternoon, Feb. 21, as high winds affected the region. In Atherton, several roads were closed after downed trees and a vehicle hit two different utility poles.

Pacific Gas & Electric's outage map showed sizable swaths of Menlo Park and Atherton without electricity, as well as portions of East Palo Alto, Redwood City, Woodside, Palo Alto, Stanford and Mountain View.

For many of the outages, PG&E's preliminary determination of the cause was the weather.

PG&E's power outage map shows large areas of Atherton and Menlo Park on Tuesday afternoon, Feb. 21, 2023. Source: PG&E Outage Map.

A tree hit a utility pole on Selby Lane in Atherton, closing traffic in both directions from Austin Avenue to Logan Lane, according to a 1:54 p.m. police news bulletin.

As of about 4 p.m. two roads were shut down because of fallen trees. Alameda de Las Pulgas was closed in both directions at Stevick Drive because another tree fell and blocked a driveway, according to police. Laburnum Road is closed in both directions between Catalpa Drive and Magnolia Drive because a tree is blocking the roadway. James Avenue is closed in both directions at Heather Drive because of a downed tree.

Fallen tree limbs had also blocked a portion of El Camino Real at Atherton Avenue in Atherton, according to Ryan Molinari, who was driving through the area.

Fallen tree limbs closed a portion of El Camino Real at Atherton Avenue in Atherton on Feb. 21, 2023. Courtesy Ryan Molinari.

A car hit a power pole on Marsh Road, closing it in both directions from Middlefield Road to Fair Oaks Avenue, according to a 1:50 p.m. news bulletin.

Power has been out for about 3,500 PG&E customers in central Atherton since 12:30 p.m., according to PG&E's website. About 1,000 more customers are out of power around Valparaiso Avenue where Sacred Heart Schools, Atherton, and Menlo School are located. About 1,900 are without power near Marsh Road.

PG&E does not yet have estimated times when power will be restored.

A wind advisory will be in effect from Tuesday afternoon through midday Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service. Gusts of 40 to 55 mph are expected in some areas and 65 mph on the region's higher peaks.

The city of Menlo Park asked people to report downed trees to 650-330-6780 during business hours. An advisory from the city warned of downed power lines and trees due to high winds, and asked residents to put their garbage and recyclable bins in an enclosed area to avoid debris blowing around and potentially causing injuries.

