Windy weather and a car crash blamed for widespread power outages in Atherton, Menlo Park

Power outages hit affected thousands in neighborhoods throughout the Midpeninsula on Tuesday afternoon, Feb. 21, as high winds affected the region. In Atherton, several roads were closed after downed trees and a vehicle hit two different utility poles.

Pacific Gas & Electric's outage map showed sizable swaths of Menlo Park and Atherton without electricity, as well as portions of East Palo Alto, Redwood City, Woodside, Palo Alto, Stanford and Mountain View.

For many of the outages, PG&E's preliminary determination of the cause was the weather.

A tree hit a utility pole on Selby Lane in Atherton, closing traffic in both directions from Austin Avenue to Logan Lane, according to a 1:54 p.m. police news bulletin.

As of about 4 p.m. two roads were shut down because of fallen trees. Alameda de Las Pulgas was closed in both directions at Stevick Drive because another tree fell and blocked a driveway, according to police. Laburnum Road is closed in both directions between Catalpa Drive and Magnolia Drive because a tree is blocking the roadway. James Avenue is closed in both directions at Heather Drive because of a downed tree.