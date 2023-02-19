Menlo Park police arrest 6 for allegedly buying minors alcohol in undercover operation

Menlo Park police officers and agents of the California Alcoholic Beverage Control arrested six people for allegedly furnishing alcohol to minors in an undercover operation, officers announced on Sunday.

In the operation, a minor would stand in front of a liquor store under the supervision of law enforcement and ask adults to buy them alcohol because they cannot.

Officers arrested and issued citations to adults who agreed to purchase the minor alcohol.

The operation was funded by an ABC grant as part of the police department's Alcohol Partnership Program.