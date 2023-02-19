News

Menlo Park police arrest 6 for allegedly buying minors alcohol in undercover operation

by Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Sun, Feb 19, 2023, 3:27 pm

Menlo Park police officers and agents of the California Alcoholic Beverage Control arrested six people for allegedly furnishing alcohol to minors in an undercover operation, officers announced on Sunday.

Menlo Park Police Department vehicles. Embarcadero Media file photo.

In the operation, a minor would stand in front of a liquor store under the supervision of law enforcement and ask adults to buy them alcohol because they cannot.

Officers arrested and issued citations to adults who agreed to purchase the minor alcohol.

The operation was funded by an ABC grant as part of the police department's Alcohol Partnership Program.

