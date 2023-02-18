Community college board to vote on interim chancellor on Wednesday, Feb. 22

While president of Skyline in San Bruno, she introduced the Peoples College Initiative, which focuses on antiracism and equity in an effort to "disrupt the participatory governance practices to enable the power of the people and uniquely center the voices of faculty, classified professionals, managers and students," she said.

"Having served as Skyline College's president since August of 2020 , Dr. Moreno brings an extensive record of accomplishment in the world of higher education," Petrides said. "Over a period of 13 plus years serving as a member of adjunct faculty to serving as a college vice president at Santa Barbara City College, Dr. Moreno established herself as a visionary leader tasked with creating opportunities that strengthen a college district's ability to better serve students."

If appointed, Moreno would begin her interim role on April 1. Claire plans to stay on until June 30 to help Moreno with the transition, according to the email from board President Lisa Petrides. During the transition, Claire's responsibilities will shift from day-to-day management to fully transitioning his institutional knowledge, relationships and projects to Moreno, Petrides said.

Mike Claire has temporarily filled the role since 2019, when he stepped in for disgraced chancellor emeritus Ron Galatolo. Galatolo exited the district before being charged with 21 felonies in April for misuse of funds during his leadership of the district.

The San Mateo County Community College District Board of Trustees plans to vote on appointing Skyline College President Melissa Moreno as interim chancellor at a meeting Wednesday, Feb. 22. The district has been in the process of finding a permanent chancellor and named three finalists in November, a list that did not include Moreno. It's unclear if the finalists are still under consideration for the role, as the board president mentioned reopening the process in an email to district staff on Friday, Feb. 17.

Moreno would receive 225 hours of vacation annually, and can cash out up to 10 days of vacation annually. She would receive one day per month of sick leave, and the same health and welfare benefits, including post-retirement medical benefits, as are generally provided to management personnel of the district, according to the proposed contract.

Her annual compensation is set for $350,000. The board would retain the right to increase her annual salary during the term of the agreement.

Petrides wrote in her email: "Understanding our national reputation in the world of higher education, we will reopen the search process with an open mind, and solely focused on finding the best candidate for our district. Dr. Moreno is exactly the leader we need at this point to take us forward at this moment in time."

The finalists for chancellor named in November were: Santanu Bandyopadhyay, president at Modesto Junior College in the Yosemite Community College District; Bradley Davis, chancellor of the West Valley-Mission Community College District in Santa Clara; and Rowena M. Tomaneng, president at San José City College in the San José-Evergreen Community College District.

Community college board to vote on interim chancellor on Wednesday, Feb. 22

Skyline College president up for appointment was not among the finalists named in November