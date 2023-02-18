News

A place to (soon) call home: Demolition work begins on housing project targeted for people with disabilities

Mitchell Park Place will feature 50 apartments, AbilityPath office in Palo Alto

by Palo Alto Weekly staff / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Sat, Feb 18, 2023, 9:30 am
From left to right, Kate Blessing-Kawamura, associate director of real estate development, Eden Housing; Consuelo Hernandez, director of Office of Supportive Housing for Santa Clara County; Santa Clara County Supervisor Joe Simitian; Andrea Osgood, senior vice president of real estate development at Eden Housing; Palo Alto City Council member Pat Burt; Palo Alto Mayor Lydia Kou; and AbilityPath client Gabi Dedek mark the start of demolition work at 525 E. Charleston Road in Palo Alto on Feb. 15, 2023. A building at the county-owned site will be torn down and replaced with a 50-apartment complex for lower-income earners and offices for Ability Path. Courtesy Supervisor Joe Simitian's office.

A new affordable housing project coming to Palo Alto marked a milestone this week.

On Wednesday, community members came together to commemorate the start of demolition work at 525 E. Charleston Road, a Santa Clara County-owned site that currently houses the offices of AbilityPath, a disability services nonprofit. The building will be torn down to make way for Mitchell Park Place, which will offer 50 apartments for lower-income earners, particularly for those with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

"We're getting closer and closer to developing homes where folks can live safely and independently in their own community — with all the services they need to thrive," Supervisor Joe Simitian said in a press release. Simitian brought the housing proposal forward in 2020 and Eden Housing was picked as the project developer in 2021.

"Building and developing housing must be intentional, delivering what the community needs, and I am very proud of our investment of $3 million to move this important affordable housing project forward," Palo Alto Mayor Lydia Kou said in the release.

AbilityPath will continue to have a presence on the site on the ground floor, where the nonprofit will have a property management office and program space. "The Mitchell Park Place project will help address the housing crisis for individuals with developmental disabilities and will also provide an inclusive community setting where people of all abilities can thrive," AbilityPath CEO Bryan Neider said in the release.

