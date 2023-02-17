Arts

Guitarist Kaki King revisits acclaimed debut album in concert at CSMA

by Palo Alto Weekly staff

Uploaded: Fri, Feb 17, 2023, 8:57 am 0
Guitarist Kaki King marks the 20th anniversary of the release of her debut "Everybody Loves You" on Feb. 18. Courtesy Community School of Music and Arts.

Guitarist and composer Kaki King returns to the Community School of Music and Arts for a concert on Saturday, Feb. 18.

The free performance celebrates the 20th anniversary of the release of King's debut album, "Everybody Loves You." On the 2003 solo acoustic album, she coaxes a range of moods from the guitar, from the almost manic staccato percussion of "Close Your Eyes and You'll Burst Into Flame" to the thoughtful dreaminess of "Night After Sidewalk."

As her website notes, King has been "hailed by Rolling Stone as 'a genre unto herself,'" a fitting description for an artist whose work spans nine albums, film and TV soundtracks, collaborations with symphonies, chamber ensembles and artists such as Foo Fighters and Timbaland. Her original soundtrack for "Into the Wild" was nominated for a Golden Globe.

King has also taken several experimental multimedia projects on tour, including "The Neck Is a Bridge to the Body," with performances that featured artworks projected onto her guitar. Her 2019 project, "DATA NOT FOUND," uses visuals and music to explore the effects of Big Data on our lives. She also released the album "Modern Yesterdays" in 2020.

Kaki King performs Feb. 18. 7:30 p.m. at the Community School of Music and Art, 230 San Antonio Circle, Mountain View. Admission is free; seats are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Masks are strongly encouraged. For more information, visit arts4all.org.

