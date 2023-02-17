News

Burglary reported on Polhemus Avenue in Atherton after suspect smashed through glass door

Uploaded: Fri, Feb 17, 2023, 11:02 am 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Someone broke into a home on the 200 block of Polhemus Avenue in Atherton on Thursday, Feb. 16, according to a police news bulletin. This is the second home burglary of the year in town.

Police responded to a residential alarm around 8:01 p.m. and found that someone had smashed a glass door and rummaged through a master bedroom closet. There is no estimate on the value of the stolen belongings.

Police said the possible suspect car is a silver Audi sedan.

Atherton Police said there was about a 10-minute delay before the alarm company notified police of the alarm. Residents are asked to consider having their alarm systems monitored for free by the PD Dispatch Center by calling 650-688-6500.

The only other residential burglary of the year took place on the same block of Polhemus Avenue on the evening of Friday, Jan. 13.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

Police ask that if you live around Polhemus Avenue, to check your surveillance video and report any possible leads to 650-688-6500.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Angela Swartz

Angela Swartz
 
Angela Swartz joined The Almanac in 2018 and covers education and small towns. She has a background covering education, city politics and business. Read more >>

Follow AlmanacNews.com and The Almanac on Twitter @almanacnews, Facebook and on Instagram @almanacnews for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Your support is vital to us continuing to bring you crime news. Become a member today.
Join

Burglary reported on Polhemus Avenue in Atherton after suspect smashed through glass door

Uploaded: Fri, Feb 17, 2023, 11:02 am

Someone broke into a home on the 200 block of Polhemus Avenue in Atherton on Thursday, Feb. 16, according to a police news bulletin. This is the second home burglary of the year in town.

Police responded to a residential alarm around 8:01 p.m. and found that someone had smashed a glass door and rummaged through a master bedroom closet. There is no estimate on the value of the stolen belongings.

Police said the possible suspect car is a silver Audi sedan.

Atherton Police said there was about a 10-minute delay before the alarm company notified police of the alarm. Residents are asked to consider having their alarm systems monitored for free by the PD Dispatch Center by calling 650-688-6500.

The only other residential burglary of the year took place on the same block of Polhemus Avenue on the evening of Friday, Jan. 13.

Police ask that if you live around Polhemus Avenue, to check your surveillance video and report any possible leads to 650-688-6500.

Angela Swartz

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.