Burglary reported on Polhemus Avenue in Atherton after suspect smashed through glass door

Someone broke into a home on the 200 block of Polhemus Avenue in Atherton on Thursday, Feb. 16, according to a police news bulletin. This is the second home burglary of the year in town.

Police responded to a residential alarm around 8:01 p.m. and found that someone had smashed a glass door and rummaged through a master bedroom closet. There is no estimate on the value of the stolen belongings.

Police said the possible suspect car is a silver Audi sedan.

Atherton Police said there was about a 10-minute delay before the alarm company notified police of the alarm. Residents are asked to consider having their alarm systems monitored for free by the PD Dispatch Center by calling 650-688-6500.

The only other residential burglary of the year took place on the same block of Polhemus Avenue on the evening of Friday, Jan. 13.