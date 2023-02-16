Menlo Park murder defendant's attorney says he was motivated by cannibalism

The trial of 30-year-old Francis Wolke, accused of murdering retired Atherton town arborist Kathy Hughes Anderson, got off to a shocking start, as his defense attorney claimed that Wolke wanted to engage in cannibalism.

Wolke's attorney, Connie O'Brien, said in her opening statement on Feb. 14 that her client was driven to murder by a desire to engage in cannibalism. Cincinnati resident Wolke pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity at a hearing in November 2020.

San Mateo County District Attorney Stephen Wagstaffe said that cannibalistic behavior does not play a role in the prosecution's case against Wolke.

According to Wagstaffe, Menlo Park resident Hughes Anderson was stabbed through the eye with a pencil, causing hemorrhage. The prosecution does not know why Hughes Anderson was chosen as the victim.

Wagstaffe said there is no question about who committed the murder, but rather if Wolke's mental state was competent enough to face the murder charge.