Half Moon Bay mass shooting suspect pleads not guilty in Redwood City courtroom

Judge's gag order prevents prosecutors, defense, from discussing case against Chunli Zhao, who is accused of committing worst mass shooting in San Mateo County history

by Cameron Rebosio / Almanac

Uploaded: Thu, Feb 16, 2023, 3:22 pm 0
San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe speaks to reporters outside the courthouse in Redwood City following Chunli Zhao's hearing on Feb. 16, 2023. Photo by Cameron Rebosio.

Chunli Zhao, the man accused of shooting eight people and killing seven in Half Moon Bay, pleaded not guilty in a Redwood City courtroom on Thursday, Feb. 16.

Zhao, 66, is charged with seven counts of murder, one count of attempted murder, plus gun enhancements on each charge and special circumstances on the counts of murder.

“I have never heard anything but a not guilty plea on a murder case,” San Mateo County District Attorney Stephen Wagstaffe said.

Two separate shootings on Jan. 23 took place at farms in Half Moon Bay over an alleged workplace dispute. Zhao was taken into custody “without incident” outside the San Mateo County Sheriff's coastside satellite office and allegedly had a semi-automatic weapon in the trunk of his car.

At Thursday's court proceeding, Zhao also gave up his right to a speedy preliminary hearing and is being held without bail. The case was continued to May 3 to set a date for a preliminary hearing.

Presiding Judge Elizabeth Lee on Feb. 10 granted the defense request for a gag order, precluding prosecutors, the defense attorneys, the defendant and the Sheriff’s Office from discussing the facts of the case with the media.

Cameron Rebosio
 
Cameron Rebosio joined the Almanac in 2022 as the Menlo Park reporter.

