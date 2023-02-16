Half Moon Bay mass shooting suspect pleads not guilty in Redwood City courtroom

Chunli Zhao, the man accused of shooting eight people and killing seven in Half Moon Bay, pleaded not guilty in a Redwood City courtroom on Thursday, Feb. 16.

Zhao, 66, is charged with seven counts of murder, one count of attempted murder, plus gun enhancements on each charge and special circumstances on the counts of murder.

“I have never heard anything but a not guilty plea on a murder case,” San Mateo County District Attorney Stephen Wagstaffe said.

Two separate shootings on Jan. 23 took place at farms in Half Moon Bay over an alleged workplace dispute. Zhao was taken into custody “without incident” outside the San Mateo County Sheriff's coastside satellite office and allegedly had a semi-automatic weapon in the trunk of his car.

At Thursday's court proceeding, Zhao also gave up his right to a speedy preliminary hearing and is being held without bail. The case was continued to May 3 to set a date for a preliminary hearing.