Former community college chancellor's hearing for public corruption charges reset for March 22

Following a series of delays, former San Mateo County Community College District Chancellor Ron Galatolo is due in court on corruption charges on March 22 at 9 a.m. for a preliminary hearing, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney's Office.
The hearing date, which was set on Wednesday, Feb. 15, has been repeatedly delayed thanks to a dispute over whether emails obtained from Galatolo's former attorney can be used against him in court.
San Mateo County Judge Jeffery Finigan, after several hearings, ruled on the discovery of emails seized from Galatolo's former attorney's office by law enforcement, said District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe in an email.
The San Mateo Daily Journal reported that in January, a judge ruled that email evidence taken from the office of Stephen Pahl, Galatolo's former lawyer, would be admissible in the case against Galatolo. His lawyer is seeking a review of the judge's decision in the state Court of Appeals, Wagstaffe said.
"The Court of Appeals, a bit to our surprise, decided they will take a look at it," Wagstaffe told the Daily Journal.
In April 2019, the DA's Office received a "whistleblower" complaint of alleged public corruption against members of the executive leadership team of the college district.
Galatolo is charged with allegedly awarding construction projects to vendors from whom he received "multiple valuable gifts," including tickets to concerts and sporting events, and international travel. Prosecutors also allege that Galatolo failed to disclose that he received "numerous valuable" gifts from construction firms that had business with the community college district. Elected and public officials are required annually to file a Form 700, also known as statements of economic interest.
Galatolo pleaded not guilty to all 21 felony charges leveled against him on June 30, 2022. His initial arraignment was on April 27, 2022.
Galatolo remains out of custody on $150,000 cash bail. He is represented by Charles J. Smith.
Comments
There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.