Former community college chancellor's hearing for public corruption charges reset for March 22

Following a series of delays, former San Mateo County Community College District Chancellor Ron Galatolo is due in court on corruption charges on March 22 at 9 a.m. for a preliminary hearing, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney's Office.

The hearing date, which was set on Wednesday, Feb. 15, has been repeatedly delayed thanks to a dispute over whether emails obtained from Galatolo's former attorney can be used against him in court.

San Mateo County Judge Jeffery Finigan, after several hearings, ruled on the discovery of emails seized from Galatolo's former attorney's office by law enforcement, said District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe in an email.

The San Mateo Daily Journal reported that in January, a judge ruled that email evidence taken from the office of Stephen Pahl, Galatolo's former lawyer, would be admissible in the case against Galatolo. His lawyer is seeking a review of the judge's decision in the state Court of Appeals, Wagstaffe said.

"The Court of Appeals, a bit to our surprise, decided they will take a look at it," Wagstaffe told the Daily Journal.