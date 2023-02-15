Community briefs: Reikes Center Fundraiser, Menlo Park tennis court keys now available

Tennis court keys now available

Tennis court keys for the Menlo Park public tennis courts can now be purchased at the Arrillaga Family Gymnasium. The keys work for the tennis courts at Burgess Park, Kelly Park, La Entrada Middle School, Nealon Park and Willow Oaks.

The keys cost $63 for residents of Menlo Park and $127 for those who live in unincorporated Menlo Park and non-residents through June 30. The keys are good through Jan. 1, 2024 and those with old keys can bring it with them to recycle.

Reikes Center Fundraiser

The Reikes Center for Human Enhancement is hosting their annual spring fundraiser, Rally for Reikes on March 11. Half of the funds raised annually through Reikes Center's various fundraisers will go to the student scholarship program which allows 30% of The Reikes Center's students to access new opportunities.