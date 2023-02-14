Preview: $50 million redesign at Belle Haven Elementary

A phased approach would mean longer overall construction period but more of the campus would be available throughout the project. A faster method would involve closing off much of the campus. Finishing sooner would also mean the district could avoid some inflation costs, Chief Business Officer Will Eger told the school board on Jan. 19.

The Ravenswood City School District Board of Trustees is still considering if it wants to take a phased approach to construction it did at Cesar Chavez Ravenswood Middle School.

The Almanac visited the TK-5 school at 415 Ivy Drive in Menlo Park recently to tour the campus and get a preview of what's to come with a $50 million construction project to modernize classrooms. Renovation work at the school is the first priority for using funds from the district's $110 bond measure , which passed in June 2022.

For the first time since the 1960s, Belle Haven Elementary School facilities will get a major facelift.

The district is working to install solar panels near portables at the back of campus that are slated for removal. Fencing will come down and new buildings will be used to close off campus instead.

A larger gym and kitchen facility will replace an eight-classroom building. There will be an outdoor eating space set up near the new cafeteria.

SLIDESHOW : A space containing a furnace juts out into classroom at Belle Haven Elementary School in Menlo Park on Jan. 25, 2023. All furnaces will be moved during renovations and the closets that protrude into the classroom space will be removed. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

SLIDESHOW : The blacktop at Belle Haven Elementary School in Menlo Park on Jan. 25, 2023. It will be smoothed out, made ADA-compliant and more greenery will be added during renovations. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

SLIDESHOW : The current gymnasium at Belle Haven Elementary School in Menlo Park on Jan. 25, 2023. A new gym will be constructed at the back of the campus. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

SLIDESHOW : Patched up cracks on the ground in a hallway at Belle Haven Elementary School in Menlo Park on Jan. 25, 2023. During renovations, the hallway ground will be replaced. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

SLIDESHOW : A classroom deemed unsafe for teaching is used as storage at Belle Haven Elementary School in Menlo Park on Jan. 25, 2023. It will be turned into a new transitional kindergarten classroom. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

SLIDESHOW : An air conditioning unit mounted on a classroom window at Belle Haven Elementary School in Menlo Park on Jan. 25, 2023. Central air conditioning will be installed in all classrooms as part of the renovations. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

SLIDESHOW : Cracks on the floor and fencing along the walls of hallways at Belle Haven Elementary School in Menlo Park on Jan. 25, 2023. Both will be removed during renovations. The ramp, to the left of the photo, leads to the main office and library and will be made ADA-compliant. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

Board members said they'd like to hear feedback from staff and community before making a decision on the construction timeline.

A phased approach would likely run from January 2024 through the summer of 2026, while a whole campus approach would allow for most construction to be completed by summer of 2025, save for work on fields and the blacktop, according to a district staff report .

Because of how the school is set up now, with a trash area bordering Chilco Street, neighbors don't see a very pleasant, clean campus, noted Superintendent Gina Sudaria.

Uneven blacktop will be smoothed out and made ADA-compliant. The school's "ocean of asphalt" will be replaced with green space, said project architect Chris Bradley, a senior associate partner with SVA-Architects.

Among the new classrooms will be a new makerspace, new music room and an expanded courtyard space. Two new transitional kindergarten classrooms will be built in place of classrooms currently deemed not safe for students.

Classrooms will finally have central air conditioning. Furnaces in the center of classrooms will be removed.

The next community meeting about the project will be held on April 19 at 4 p.m. at the school.

The district is hosting office hours to discuss the project on Wednesdays at 3:30 p.m. in the Belle Haven Teacher's Lounge. The next one will be held on Feb. 22.

Follow AlmanacNews.com and The Almanac on Twitter @almanacnews , Facebook and on Instagram @almanacnews for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Preview: $50 million redesign at Belle Haven Elementary