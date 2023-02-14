News

Forecasters extend freeze watch to entire Bay Area for Wednesday morning

Residents urged to protect plants, outdoor water pipes

by Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Tue, Feb 14, 2023, 10:27 am
Time to read: about 1 minutes

A freeze watch will be in effect for the Bay Area on Feb. 15, 2023. Courtesy National Weather Service via Bay City News.

Cold and windy conditions are descending on the region, bringing overnight freezes, strong wind gusts and high surf, according to a revised forecast issued Monday night by the National Weather Service that extends a freeze watch to the entire Bay Area.

The update also includes a forecast for rain on Friday.

A wind advisory is currently in effect through 6 a.m. Tuesday for the region's coastline north of Santa Cruz, with winds of 20-30 mph and gusts up to 50 mph. To the south, the advisory lasts until 7 p.m. Tuesday on the coast of Monterey County.

A freeze watch will be in effect from 2-9 a.m. Wednesday, with lows expected in the 20s and 30s for most of the area.

Forecasters revised their initial forecast Monday morning, which had called for freezes to be isolated to the interior valleys.

People who are unsheltered and marginally sheltered will be at risk, weather officials said.

The low temperatures could kill crops and other vegetation and damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

Residents are urged to start now to protect plants and outdoor water pipes. Pipes should be wrapped and drained or allowed to drip slowly.

People with in-ground sprinkler systems should drain the systems and cover above-ground pipes.

