Drink up! SF Beer Week is back with special releases, tap takeovers and meetups all around the Peninsula

The annual SF Beer Week celebration returns to the Bay Area Feb. 10-19 with a scattering of events aimed at suds-lovers of all kinds taking place at venues across the 650.

The festival's much anticipated opening gala — traditionally held in San Francisco — will sadly only return from its pandemic hiatus in time for next year's SF Beer Week celebration. For now, the kickoff ceremony took the form of five separate, smaller events in each of the Bay Area Brewers Guild's chapters on Saturday, Feb. 11.

The Silicon Valley chapter, which includes participating venues on the Peninsula as well as in the South Bay, hosted its local kickoff event on Saturday, Feb. 11 at Guildhouse in San Jose.

SF Beer Week also features the release of a limited-edition fundraising beer called This Beer Creates Opportunity, aimed at raising awareness and improving diversity in the Bay Area craft beer industry. Proceeds from the sale of the hazy double IPA, brewed by members of the Bay Area Brewers Guild's Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Committee, will be used to establish a scholarship fund at the University of California Davis through their Continuing and Professional Education program. DeVonne Buckingham, the director of brewing operations at Drake's Brewing in San Leandro — which hosted the collaboration brew event — said that the endowment would benefit "new faces and palates and historically marginalized communities" by offering recipients access to brewing education courses and certificate programs at UC Davis.

The special brew will be available on draft at all five SF Beer Week kickoff events, at participating bars throughout the week and in cans at select retail locations. Those wishing to contribute directly to the endowment may also do so on SF Beer Week's website.

Here's a roundup of the other SF Beer Week events taking place in the 650.

Gourmet Haus Staudt, Redwood City

On Tuesday, Feb. 14, Gourmet Haus Staudt will shine a spotlight on stiff and heady triple IPAs before wrapping up SF Beer Week with two tap takeovers showcasing breweries from the Central Coast and Pacific Northwest Feb. 17-18 respectively. Check Gourmet Haus Staudt's SF Beer Week page for updated draft lists.

Gourmet Haus Staudt, 2615 Broadway, Redwood City; 650-364-9232, Instagram: @gourmethausstaudt.

Freewheel Brewing Company, Redwood City

On Feb. 16, Freewheel Brewing Company in Redwood City will present a showcase of English-style cask-conditioned beers from a number of Bay Area breweries for Firkin Friends Fest 2023. Stay tuned to their event page on the SF Beer Week site for the list of invited brewers.

Freewheel Brewing Company, 3736 Florence St., Redwood City; 650-365-2337, Instagram: @freewheelbrew.

Alpha Acid Brewing Company, Belmont

On Feb. 17, Alpha Acid will celebrate the release of Final Final, an intensely hopped triple IPA, alongside yakitori from Kikuchi.

Finally, on Feb. 19, join Alpha Acid for "Surf N Satay" featuring the debut of a fruited sour ale inspired by the flavors of mango lassi, and skewers from Satay by the Bay.

Alpha Acid Brewing Company; 121 Industrial Road #11, Belmont; 650-394-4728, Instagram: @alphaacidbrewingco.

Ale Arsenal, San Carlos

Ale Arsenal, the hole-in-the-wall beer bar in San Carlos, will celebrate Sours & Saisons Valentine's Day Feb. 14, where the lovesick and heartbroken alike can enjoy a selection of both Belgian and domestic beers from the likes of Jester King Brewery in Austin, Texas, and de Garde Brewing in Oregon.

On Feb. 15, Ale Arsenal will be pouring beers from Alpha Acid Brewing Company. On Feb. 16, discover the "New Kids of California," an assemblage of new school craft brewers in the Golden State. Ale Arsenal will pour beers from Crow & Wolf Brewing Company, Everywhere Beer, MachineHead Brewing, Movement Brewing Co., and There Does Not Exist. Ale Arsenal will highlight the West Coast pilsners of Wondrous Brewing Company and Highland Park Brewery Feb. 17.

Take a break from all of the IPAs that dominate the Bay Area beer scene Feb. 18 and celebrate Lagerpalooza with beers from Heater Allen Brewing, Moonlight Brewing Company and Wayfinder Beer. Finally, on Feb. 19, slither up to the bar for the 10th annual Serpents & Stouts. In addition to a selection of imperial stouts from craft brewers, Jungle James Animal Adventures will host a reptile petting zoo from 3-5 p.m.

Ale Arsenal, 971 Laurel St., San Carlos; 650-594-2337, Instagram: @alearsenalsc.

The Refuge, San Carlos and San Mateo

Though The Refuge recently closed its location in Menlo Park, its two other outposts in San Carlos and San Mateo have a mix of brewery showcases lined up for SF Beer Week.

In San Carlos, The Refuge will turn over its taps to Russian River Brewing Company.

For Valentine's Day the bar will offer up a selection of chocolate stouts, fruited lambics and other sweet and sour beers perfect for pairing with the bar's bread pudding.

On Feb. 18, The Refuge in San Carlos will wrap up the week featuring beers from Alvarado Street Brewery.

At their San Mateo location, The Refuge will be featuring flights of beer from Narrative Fermentations in San Jose Feb. 13-17. From Feb. 16-17, the bar will add on three kegs from Temescal Brewing. And Feb. 18-19 they'll be pouring a house beer called Refuge IPA, brewed in collaboration with Anderson Valley Brewing.

The Refuge, 963 Laurel St., San Carlos, 650-598-9813; 66 31st Ave., San Mateo, 650-458-3044; Instagram: @refuge_pastrami.

State of Mind Public House and Pizzeria, Los Altos

On Feb. 16, State of Mind in Los Altos will showcase four Gose beers from Anderson Valley Brewing. The slightly sour brew's taste of coriander and relatively low alcohol content make it the perfect pairing for pizza.

Finally, on Feb. 18, the Los Altos outpost will host its fourth annual Hazy vs. West Coast IPA Showdown. Customers can blind taste and vote from a selection of three hazy IPAs and three West Coast IPAs in the niche battle of IPA styles.

State of Mind Public House, 3710 Florence St., Redwood City, 650-995-7478; 101 Plaza N, Los Altos, 650-383-5210. Instagram: @stateofmindpub.

Taplands Taproom & Brewery, Santa Clara

Taplands will host New Kids on the Block: Beer Edition at 5 p.m. Feb. 16, showcasing craft beer from new breweries with a focus on the Bay Area. The week wraps up at noon Feb. 18 with the sixth annual Locals Only Tap Takeover featuring craft breweries in the Silicon Valley chapter of the Bay Area Brewers Guild. Visit their SF Beer Week page for lineup details as they're announced.

Taplands Taproom & Brewery, 1171 Homestead Road #110, Santa Clara; 408-709-2990, Instagram: @taplandssantaclara.

Fibbar Magees, Sunnyvale

The Irish pub hosts The Younger Games at 3 p.m. Feb. 19, in which attendees get a raffle ticket for a chance to purchase this season's Pliny The Younger from Russian River. There will be 40 other beers on tap for those who miss out on Pliny.

Fibbar Magees, 156 S. Murphy Ave., Sunnyvale; 408-749-8373, Instagram: @fibbarmagees.

Humble Sea Brewing Co., Pacifica

At noon on Feb. 15, Humble Sea's tapping a special keg of Deep Chili Exploration, the brewery's bourbon barrel-aged imperial stout infused with a blend of pasilla, oaxaqueno and chilis de arbol.

Humble Sea Brewing Co., 5560 Highway 1, Pacifica; 650-898-8008, Instagram: @humblesea.pacifica.

Highway 1 Brewing Co., Pescadero

The Coastside brewery will release a new beer and barbecue a whole hog from Corvus Farm from noon-4 p.m. Feb. 19, with live music by the Djangatos.

Highway 1 Brewing Co., 5720 Highway 1, Pescadero; 650-879-9243, Instagram: @highway1brewing.

