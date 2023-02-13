San Mateo County to pay $4.5M settlement to family of man who died during 'jaywalking stop gone wrong'

San Mateo County is paying $4.5 million in a settlement with the family of a 36-year-old man who died when San Mateo County sheriff's deputies used a Taser stun gun, batons and pepper spray on him in Millbrae in 2018, according to the attorneys for the man's mother.

Chinedu Valentine Okobi died as a result of the encounter with sheriff's deputies who had stopped him on suspicion of jaywalking along El Camino Real in Millbrae on Oct. 3, 2018.

An autopsy found that Okobi died from cardiac arrest after Deputy Joshua Wang deployed his Taser seven times on him. Wang and four other deputies were cleared by the county District Attorney's Office of any criminal charges in Okobi's death.

The settlement with Okobi's family was reached last August but was made public last week.

"The destiny of an unarmed Black man having a mental health crisis shouldn't be death at the hands of police," Adante Pointer, the civil rights attorney representing Okobi's mother in a federal lawsuit against the county, said in a news release about the settlement.