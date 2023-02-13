News

Community briefs: Rotary Club of Menlo Park grants, Woodside students honored and more

Uploaded: Mon, Feb 13, 2023, 11:24 am 0
Time to read: about 2 minutes

St. Bede's Episcopal Church. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

St. Bede's Episcopal Church celebrates 60th anniversary in Menlo Park

St. Bede's Episcopal Church has celebrated 60 years in Menlo Park. The church was founded on Christmas Day in 1962 from overflow from the congregation of Trinity Parish.

St. Bede's works with local nonprofit organizations such as LifeMoves and the Ecumenical Hunger Program.

Woodside High students recognized as 'Youth of the Year'

Woodside High School seniors Arnold Ayala, Lucas Gonzalez Luna and Yunnuen Lopez were recognized in the semi-finals round of the Boys and Girls Club's "Youth of the Year" awards in January. Lopez was selected as the 2022-23 Boys and Girls Club of the Peninsula's finalist and he will move forward in the next round of "Youth of the Year" selection.

"Arnold, Lucas and Yunnuen each represented Woodside (High School) with their experiences, powerful voices and their dreams before a crowd of peers, family and community leaders," according to a school newsletter. "Their parents were present and collectively, our hearts were full of joy and gratitude."

Rotary Club of Menlo Park seeks community-based organizations for grants

The Menlo Rotary Community Foundation is asking for grant proposals from community-based organizations to aid with arts and culture, education or seniors and youths experiencing food insecurity.

The Rotary Club of Menlo Park often awards grants in the $3,000 to $7,500 range, but organizations can apply for grants of up to $10,000. Applications are due by Feb. 27 at 5 p.m. Information is available here.

Office hours with Portola Valley Council member Hufty

Mary Hufty in Palo Alto on Sept. 16, 2022. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

Portola Valley Town Council member Mary Hufty will be holding office hours throughout February on Wednesdays from 10 to 11 a.m. in the Heritage Room (next to the library front doors), 765 Portola Road.

Menlo Park Kiwanis Club collects warm clothing for Ukraine

Menlo Park's local Kiwanis Clubs sent nearly 100 new and used warm coats, boxes of children's pajamas and clothing that club members gathered to provide help to Ukrainians.

The donations from the Menlo Park Kiwanis Club was combined with donations from other Kiwanis Clubs across the Peninsula. Through these efforts, led by the San Carlos Kiwanis Club, almost 600 pounds of clothing were sent to Ukraine, with another 600 pounds waiting to be sent. The clothing was sent to Nova Ukraine, a Ukrainian relief group.

