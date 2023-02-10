Peninsula's Molly Tuttle wins first Grammy

Palo Alto-raised Molly Tuttle, 30, and her band, Golden Highway, won the Best Bluegrass Album category at the 65th annual Grammys on Sunday, Feb. 5.

"Making 'Crooked Tree' felt like throwing a big jam session with so many musical friends and heroes," Tuttle said Monday in an Instagram post featuring a photo of herself holding the gramophone trophy. "I was incredibly honored to feel the love back from the bluegrass community."

The album also snagged her a nomination for Best New Artist, one of the Recording Academy's Big Four categories (the others are Album of the Year, Record of the Year and Song of the Year). While the award ultimately went to jazz singer Samara Joy, Tuttle said in a post-show interview with the Recording Academy that she was grateful to be up for the coveted award.

"I never expected to be in one of the general categories making this bluegrass album last year, so it was a really wonderful surprise for me," she said. "It's so fun to dig into the other artists' music and realize how diverse the category is this year."

In the interview, she said the album embraced her bluegrass roots, as described in a 2010 Palo Alto Weekly article on her musical family. She was part of a band with her father, Jack Tuttle, a noted local musician and teacher; her brothers Michael (mandolin), and Sullivan (guitar); and multi-instrumentalist AJ (Aissa) Lee.