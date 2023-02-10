Menlo Park Chamber of Commerce dissolves and joins countywide group

Menlo Park's Chamber of Commerce has amalgamated into the San Mateo County Chamber of Commerce.

In an email to members of the Menlo Park Chamber of Commerce, the board of directors said that financial stability was too challenging, and as a solution, the board took a vote to dissolve the Menlo Park chapter and join forces with the San Mateo County Chamber of Commerce.

Fran Dehn, the former president and CEO of the Menlo Park Chamber of Commerce, said that the Menlo Park Chamber of Commerce never fully recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic when they couldn't hold fundraisers and members were unable to pay their dues.

The formal process to join the San Mateo County chamber began last year and was finalized on Feb. 1.

"Our goal is to respect that Menlo Park is a special community and the businesses which call this community home represent a unique and impressive diversity of owners, sectors, and customers," said CEO and President of the San Mateo County Chamber Amy Buckmaster. "But we also want to leverage the strength and opportunity which comes with joining our voices to advocate for the needs of businesses of all sizes and a strong local economy."