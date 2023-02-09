News

House fire displaces 11 people in East Palo Alto on Thursday morning

Blaze destroys second story, damages lover level

by Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Thu, Feb 9, 2023, 10:13 am 0

Eleven people were displaced by a fire at a home in East Palo Alto early Thursday morning, fire officials said.

A fire in the 2200 block of Pulgas Avenue in East Palo Alto displaced 11 people on Feb. 9, 2023.

The fire was reported shortly after 5:30 a.m. at a two-story home in the 2200 block of Pulgas Avenue, according to the Menlo Park Fire Protection District.

Firefighters determined that no one needed to be rescued at the scene and eventually extinguished the fire. Four adults and seven children living at the home have been displaced, according to the fire district.

The cause of the fire, which destroyed the second-story level and damaged the lower level of the home, remains under investigation.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

Follow AlmanacNews.com and The Almanac on Twitter @almanacnews, Facebook and on Instagram @almanacnews for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

House fire displaces 11 people in East Palo Alto on Thursday morning

Blaze destroys second story, damages lover level

by Bay City News Service /

Uploaded: Thu, Feb 9, 2023, 10:13 am

Eleven people were displaced by a fire at a home in East Palo Alto early Thursday morning, fire officials said.

The fire was reported shortly after 5:30 a.m. at a two-story home in the 2200 block of Pulgas Avenue, according to the Menlo Park Fire Protection District.

Firefighters determined that no one needed to be rescued at the scene and eventually extinguished the fire. Four adults and seven children living at the home have been displaced, according to the fire district.

The cause of the fire, which destroyed the second-story level and damaged the lower level of the home, remains under investigation.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.