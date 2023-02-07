Vacancy opens on the San Mateo County Board of Education

The San Mateo County Board of Education is seeking applications for Trustee Area 7, which includes parts of Redwood City, Menlo Park, East Palo Alto, Portola Valley and Woodside, and some unincorporated areas of the county.

The current trustee for area 7 is Joe Ross, who will be stepping down from the board in March. The board plans to make a provisional appointment in mid-March. The board asks that candidates plan to attend the March 1 and March 15 Board meetings.

To be eligible, an applicant must be a registered voter in Trustee Area 7 and cannot be an employee of the San Mateo County Office of Education or a public school district in San Mateo County. Additional requirements for holding office can be found in Board of Education Policy 9220. A map of Trustee Area 7 can be found on the San Mateo County Office of Education website.

The person selected to fill this vacancy will serve through the end of Trustee Ross’ term, which will end on Dec. 13, 2024. A regular election will be held in November 2024 to fill this position for the following term. The appointed Board Member would be eligible to run for the board position.

Applications and additional information are available on the San Mateo County Office of Education website.