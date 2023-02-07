How to register for transitional kindergarten and kindergarten in local school districts

Go to here for more information.

Kindergarten pre-registration for children who will turn five on or before Sept. 1, 2023 opened on Feb. 1.

TK pre-registration for children who turn 5 from Sept. 2, 2023 through Aug. 31, 2024 opened on Feb. 1.

All districts now offer TK programs, with some open to all 4-year-olds while others are not fully open to all 4-year-olds yet.

Transitional kindergarten (TK) and kindergarten registration for the 2023-24 school year has either started or will soon be underway in local school districts.

Current TK students will need to register as a "new student" for kindergarten.

Families that complete the registration application for their kindergarten student within the month of February will have priority enrollment in their neighborhood school.

Registration began Feb. 1 for all new students (TK-8) living in the Menlo Park City School District (MPCSD) for the 2023-24 school year.

Ormondale School at 200 Shawnee Pass in Portola Valley began its registration process on Jan. 9 for children entering TK and kindergarten. TK is open to children who turn age 4 on or before Sept. 1, 2023; kindergarten is open to those whose fifth birthdays fall on or before Sept. 1, 2023.

Go to the district website for more information.

The school has two campuses: ELC Laurel at 95 Edge Road in Atherton and ELC Oak Knoll at 1895 Oak Knoll Lane in Menlo Park.

Children must be 3 years old by Sept. 1, 2023 and must be fully potty-trained.

The MPCSD's Early Learning Center has already begun enrolling students for next school year. Applications received after Jan. 9 will be considered as spaces become available.

Woodside Preschool is open to all children 2 years and older. Priority is given to families that live in Woodside Elementary School District boundaries.

For more information, go to the district website .

To qualify for kindergarten next year, children must be born between Sept. 2, 2017 and Sept. 1, 2018.

To qualify for TK next year, children must be born between Sept. 2, 2018 and April 2, 2019.

There will be a TK virtual orientation meeting on Tuesday, March 7, at 6 p.m.

Submit completed registration packet and required documents to the Student Services department (2160 Euclid Ave. in East Palo Alto), open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

If your child is age 5 by Sept. 1, 2023, they can register for kindergarten.

TK registration is open to Ravenswood City School District children who turn 4 by Sept. 1, 2023. The program is full-day.

Once you finish online registration, you must bring a hard copy of these forms to the school office your child will be attending to finalize registration.

How to register for transitional kindergarten and kindergarten in local school districts