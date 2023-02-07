How to register for transitional kindergarten and kindergarten in local school districts

Transitional kindergarten (TK) and kindergarten registration for the 2023-24 school year has either started or will soon be underway in local school districts.
All districts now offer TK programs, with some open to all 4-year-olds while others are not fully open to all 4-year-olds yet.
Las Lomitas Elementary School District
TK pre-registration for children who turn 5 from Sept. 2, 2023 through Aug. 31, 2024 opened on Feb. 1.
Kindergarten pre-registration for children who will turn five on or before Sept. 1, 2023 opened on Feb. 1.
Go to here for more information.
Menlo Park City School District
Registration began Feb. 1 for all new students (TK-8) living in the Menlo Park City School District (MPCSD) for the 2023-24 school year.
Families that complete the registration application for their kindergarten student within the month of February will have priority enrollment in their neighborhood school.
Current TK students will need to register as a "new student" for kindergarten.
Families interested in the Spanish Immersion program must attend one mandatory information meeting.
Remaining meetings are on the following dates:
• Monday, Feb. 13, at 9 a.m. — on Zoom
• Monday, Feb. 27, at 7 p.m. — at District Office (TERC), 181 Encinal Ave. in Atherton
Call (650) 321-7140 Ext. 5600 or email: [email protected] with any questions.
Go to the district website for more information.
Portola Valley School District
Ormondale School at 200 Shawnee Pass in Portola Valley began its registration process on Jan. 9 for children entering TK and kindergarten. TK is open to children who turn age 4 on or before Sept. 1, 2023; kindergarten is open to those whose fifth birthdays fall on or before Sept. 1, 2023.
Once you finish online registration, you must bring a hard copy of these forms to the school office your child will be attending to finalize registration.
Contact [email protected] with any questions.
Register on the district website.
Ravenswood City School District
TK registration is open to Ravenswood City School District children who turn 4 by Sept. 1, 2023. The program is full-day.
If your child is age 5 by Sept. 1, 2023, they can register for kindergarten.
Submit completed registration packet and required documents to the Student Services department (2160 Euclid Ave. in East Palo Alto), open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Registration information can be found on the district website.
Woodside Elementary School District
Registration for TK and kindergarten begins March 1 in the Woodside Elementary School District.
There will be a TK virtual orientation meeting on Tuesday, March 7, at 6 p.m.
To qualify for TK next year, children must be born between Sept. 2, 2018 and April 2, 2019.
The kindergarten virtual orientation meeting takes place on Tuesday, Feb. 28, at 6 p.m.
To qualify for kindergarten next year, children must be born between Sept. 2, 2017 and Sept. 1, 2018.
For more information, go to the district website.
Preschools
Priority registration for Woodside Preschool, at 3195 Woodside Road in Woodside, ends on Wednesday, Feb. 15.
Woodside Preschool is open to all children 2 years and older. Priority is given to families that live in Woodside Elementary School District boundaries.
For more information, contact Lisa Dayeh at [email protected]
Apply here.
The MPCSD's Early Learning Center has already begun enrolling students for next school year. Applications received after Jan. 9 will be considered as spaces become available.
Children must be 3 years old by Sept. 1, 2023 and must be fully potty-trained.
The school has two campuses: ELC Laurel at 95 Edge Road in Atherton and ELC Oak Knoll at 1895 Oak Knoll Lane in Menlo Park.
Apply here.
