Door smashed and bedroom ransacked in Portola Valley home burglary

Uploaded: Tue, Feb 7, 2023, 8:43 am 0
The San Mateo County Calif. Sheriff Department logo. seal badge (Photo courtesy of the San Mateo County Sheriff)

Someone smashed a glass door to break into a home on the 400 block of Golden Oak Drive in Portola Valley on Wednesday, Feb. 1, according to a San Mateo County Sheriff's Office press release.

At about 7:50 p.m. the home's burglary alarm went off but the suspect (or suspects) were gone by the time police arrived. The master bedroom was ransacked. The broken door will cost about $5,000 to repair, but the homeowner doesn't know how much worth of stolen goods were taken.

In July, there was a residential burglary on the 200 block of Golden Oak Drive. The burglar also broke a glass door to get inside.

Police ask that you call the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office Anonymous Tip Line at 800-547-2700 if you have information about the Feb. 1 incident.

Angela Swartz

Angela Swartz
 
Angela Swartz joined The Almanac in 2018 and covers education and small towns. She has a background covering education, city politics and business. Read more >>

Angela Swartz

