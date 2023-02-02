12-year-old boy's bicycle stolen in Menlo Park strong-arm robbery

Menlo Park police are seeking residents' help after a teenager reportedly punched a 12-year-old and stole his bicycle on Feb. 1, according to a press release.

The robbery was reported in the 500 block of Central Avenue in Menlo Park on Feb. 1 at 4:20 p.m. The 12-year-old male victim was approached by five teenagers while he was riding his bicycle home. According to police, his bicycle was stolen after he'd been punched in the face, knocking him off the bike.

The suspect dumped his own blue bicycle and took the victim’s white Mafia bamma bicycle with 29-inch rims. The Menlo Park Police Department has been unable to find the suspects or the victim’s bicycle. The victim was treated at the scene by Menlo Park Fire Protection District medics.

The Menlo Park Police Department is asking residents with any information to call 650-330-6300.