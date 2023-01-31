News

Menlo Park affordable housing development begins accepting applications for lottery

51 affordable units open for interested tenants at MidPen's Gateway Rising development

by Cameron Rebosio / Almanac

1345 Willow Road in Menlo Park on Jan. 31, 2023. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

MidPen Housing is accepting applications for an affordable housing development on Willow Road in Menlo Park, called Gateway Rising, from Jan. 30 through Feb. 17.

Gateway Rising includes 140 units, with a mix of one, two and three-bedroom apartments. Initially developed in the 1960s, the housing complex was built for seniors and families. MidPen Housing redeveloped the site and built 160 units, split between Sequoia Belle Haven and the newly redeveloped Gateway Rising site. Sequoia has 90 affordable apartments for seniors.

At the time of proposal, Gateway Rising was described by Meghan Revolinsky, an analyst with the city's housing and economic development department, as the "largest affordable housing project in Menlo Park, ever."

Of Gateway Rising’s 140 units, 81 will be filled by returning residents, seven will be filled by unhoused residents and 51 are currently open for pre-application. MidpPen Housing expects the units to be ready for move-in by June 2023.

Tenants interested in moving in can file a "pre-application" by Feb. 17 at 5 p.m., which will put them in a lottery based on apartment preference. Paper pre-applications are available for download on this site or can be picked up at the temporary leasing office at 1221 Willow Road.

Any questions may be directed to the leasing office by calling (650) 323-5615 or by email at [email protected]

Cameron Rebosio
 
Cameron Rebosio joined the Almanac in 2022 as the Menlo Park reporter. She previously wrote for the Daily Californian and the Palo Alto Weekly. Read more >>

