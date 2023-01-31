Menlo Park affordable housing development begins accepting applications for lottery

MidPen Housing is accepting applications for an affordable housing development on Willow Road in Menlo Park, called Gateway Rising, from Jan. 30 through Feb. 17.

Gateway Rising includes 140 units, with a mix of one, two and three-bedroom apartments. Initially developed in the 1960s, the housing complex was built for seniors and families. MidPen Housing redeveloped the site and built 160 units, split between Sequoia Belle Haven and the newly redeveloped Gateway Rising site. Sequoia has 90 affordable apartments for seniors.

At the time of proposal, Gateway Rising was described by Meghan Revolinsky, an analyst with the city's housing and economic development department, as the "largest affordable housing project in Menlo Park, ever."

Of Gateway Rising’s 140 units, 81 will be filled by returning residents, seven will be filled by unhoused residents and 51 are currently open for pre-application. MidpPen Housing expects the units to be ready for move-in by June 2023.

Tenants interested in moving in can file a "pre-application" by Feb. 17 at 5 p.m., which will put them in a lottery based on apartment preference. Paper pre-applications are available for download on this site or can be picked up at the temporary leasing office at 1221 Willow Road.