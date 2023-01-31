Bay Area cold snap expected for next few days

Frigid temperatures have returned to the Bay Area, prompting the National Weather Service to issue frost advisories and freeze warnings for much of the region.

Overnight temperatures are expected to plunge into the low 30s with daytime highs peaking in the low 50s for wide swaths of the Bay Area for the next few days.

Overnight frost advisories starting at midnight Monday and running until Wednesday morning have been issued for non-coastal areas in the North Bay and Central Coast, all interior valleys, as well as mountains and hill regions throughout the area.

Also, freeze warnings were issued for interior North Bay and East Bay areas, as well as Santa Clara hills and interior Monterey and San Benito areas.

The cold will bring dangerous conditions for unsheltered people, as well as pets, plants and exterior pipes.