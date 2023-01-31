News

Atherton Library celebrates Lunar New Year with dance performance

Uploaded: Tue, Jan 31, 2023, 9:55 am
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Members of Korean Culture Center Urisawe perform a traditional dance at the Atherton Library in Atherton on Jan. 28, 2023. Photo by Devin Roberts.

A crowd gathered on the front deck of the Atherton Library on a sunny Saturday afternoon to celebrate the Lunar New Year with traditional Korean dancing.

The Korean Cultural Center Urisawe performed the Fan Dance, Chwitadae (Korean traditional marching band), and Nanta (Korean traditional drumming) on Jan. 28.

Urisawe also hosted a workshop to teach some dance movements from the Bongsan Mask Dance.

About 57 people came out to the Atherton Library on Thursday, Jan. 26, for the White Crane Lion Dance, said Kailey Fisicaro, a communications specialist with San Mateo County Libraries, in an email.

The Lunar New Year began on Jan. 23, with celebrations culminating with Lantern Festival on Sunday, Feb. 5.

The group also plans to perform at the Brisbane Library on Saturday, Feb. 4, at 2 p.m.

For more information on the group, visit its website.

Angela Swartz

Angela Swartz
 
Angela Swartz joined The Almanac in 2018 and covers education and small towns. She has a background covering education, city politics and business. Read more >>

Angela Swartz

