Atherton Library celebrates Lunar New Year with dance performance

A crowd gathered on the front deck of the Atherton Library on a sunny Saturday afternoon to celebrate the Lunar New Year with traditional Korean dancing.

The Korean Cultural Center Urisawe performed the Fan Dance, Chwitadae (Korean traditional marching band), and Nanta (Korean traditional drumming) on Jan. 28.

Urisawe also hosted a workshop to teach some dance movements from the Bongsan Mask Dance.

About 57 people came out to the Atherton Library on Thursday, Jan. 26, for the White Crane Lion Dance, said Kailey Fisicaro, a communications specialist with San Mateo County Libraries, in an email.

The Lunar New Year began on Jan. 23, with celebrations culminating with Lantern Festival on Sunday, Feb. 5.