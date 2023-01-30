Menlo Park police seeking public's help after a hit-and-run seriously injures one person on Marsh Road

After at least one person was seriously injured in a hit-and-run collision, Menlo Park police seeking the public's help in finding the suspect.

Officers responded to a report of an accident involving two vehicles on Marsh Road near Highway 101 on Jan. 26 at 12:34 p.m., according to a press release.

The suspect didn't exchange information with the other driver and left the accident scene in a car described as a charcoal gray sedan with tinted windows, possibly a newer model Honda Accord. The vehicle was last seen driving westbound on Marsh Road from Highway 101 with possible damage to the front right side of the vehicle.

A passenger in the other vehicle is believed to have serious injuries and is currently at a local hospital. The Almanac has reached out to the Menlo Park Police Department for confirmation and will update this story with its response.

Menlo Park Police are urging residents to contact 650-330-6300 if they have any information regarding the accident.