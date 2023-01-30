News

Menlo Park police seeking public's help after a hit-and-run seriously injures one person on Marsh Road

by Cameron Rebosio / Almanac

Uploaded: Mon, Jan 30, 2023, 5:25 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Menlo police cars parked at the station. Michelle Le/The Almanac

After at least one person was seriously injured in a hit-and-run collision, Menlo Park police seeking the public's help in finding the suspect.

Officers responded to a report of an accident involving two vehicles on Marsh Road near Highway 101 on Jan. 26 at 12:34 p.m., according to a press release.

The suspect didn't exchange information with the other driver and left the accident scene in a car described as a charcoal gray sedan with tinted windows, possibly a newer model Honda Accord. The vehicle was last seen driving westbound on Marsh Road from Highway 101 with possible damage to the front right side of the vehicle.

A passenger in the other vehicle is believed to have serious injuries and is currently at a local hospital. The Almanac has reached out to the Menlo Park Police Department for confirmation and will update this story with its response.

Menlo Park Police are urging residents to contact 650-330-6300 if they have any information regarding the accident.

Cameron Rebosio
 
Cameron Rebosio joined the Almanac in 2022 as the Menlo Park reporter. She previously wrote for the Daily Californian and the Palo Alto Weekly. Read more >>

