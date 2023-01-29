Community briefs: Orchids at Filoli, $10K equestrian scholarship and more

Filoli orchid display runs through Feb. 13

Filoli Estate in Woodside is displaying unique species of orchids in its historic house and dining room.

The Santa Clara Valley Orchid Society will also be selling plants propagated by their members on the weekend of Jan. 28 and 29, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with Filoli admission.

Filoli is located at 86 Cañada Road in Woodside.

High school seniors invited to apply for $10K equestrian scholarship

The Mounted Patrol Foundation and the Woodside-area Horse Owners Association (WHOA!) are accepting applications for the $10,000 Woodside-area Equestrian Merit Scholarship Award.

For the fourth year, this scholarship is jointly sponsored by the two organizations for a deserving local high school senior with a demonstrated involvement in, and future dedication to, equestrian activities as well as academic achievement and community service. Strong emphasis will be placed on demonstrating financial need.