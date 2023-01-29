Community briefs: Orchids at Filoli, $10K equestrian scholarship and more

Filoli orchid display runs through Feb. 13
Filoli Estate in Woodside is displaying unique species of orchids in its historic house and dining room.
The Santa Clara Valley Orchid Society will also be selling plants propagated by their members on the weekend of Jan. 28 and 29, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with Filoli admission.
Filoli is located at 86 Cañada Road in Woodside.
High school seniors invited to apply for $10K equestrian scholarship
The Mounted Patrol Foundation and the Woodside-area Horse Owners Association (WHOA!) are accepting applications for the $10,000 Woodside-area Equestrian Merit Scholarship Award.
For the fourth year, this scholarship is jointly sponsored by the two organizations for a deserving local high school senior with a demonstrated involvement in, and future dedication to, equestrian activities as well as academic achievement and community service. Strong emphasis will be placed on demonstrating financial need.
Eligible applicants are seniors who attend high schools in San Mateo, Santa Clara and San Francisco counties, and who have been accepted to an accredited college, university, trade school or other continuing education program this fall.
Go here to apply. Applications are due by April 30 at 3 p.m.
Applications available for community college board
Applications are now being accepted from any eligible person interested in filling the District 3 vacancy on the San Mateo County Community College District Board of Trustees. Area 3 covers the San Bruno, Hillsborough, Millbrae and Burlingame region of the district, which stretches from Daly City to Redwood City and down the coast.
Applications are available online at smccd.edu/boardoftrustees/board-vacancy.php, and must be submitted by Saturday, Feb. 4.
All eligible applicants will be interviewed at a special meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 8, at 6 p.m. Following the interviews, the board will appoint the provisional board member and administer the oath of office.
Comments
There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.