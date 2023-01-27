Saying it needs more time, Portola Valley opts to submit revised housing element late

"My sense is they're completely overwhelmed," Silver said of the state Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD)'s compliance staff. She said they haven't started to impose fees on Southern California cities that are months out of compliance. "We have an assigned reviewer who is wonderful. I'm hopeful that with (Building and Planning Director) Laura (Russell)'s relationship with staff and the council's continued engagement we will not be targeted."

Town Attorney Cara Silver said that there's no definitive answer to when the town could face fines for missing the deadline or the so-called builder's remedy, which allows for residential projects to move forward even if they do not comply with local development standards. She doesn't expect the builder's remedy to come into play until the end of May.

During a nearly six hour meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 25, council members followed staff direction to not to submit the housing element by Tuesday, Jan. 31, because they said the plans are not read. Instead, they intend to submit the plan up to 120 days from Jan. 25, likely in early March. Other Bay Area cities are rushing to submit compliant elements by the deadline next week.

With under a week until the deadline for a compliant housing element, and faced with possible fines and other repercussions for falling behind, the Portola Valley town staff announced they won't submit the plan to the state next week.

Vice Mayor Sarah Wernikoff told The Almanac on Thursday, Jan. 26, that she's been working on the housing element for nearly 18 months, and can say without a doubt there's nothing obstructionist about the delay but the issue is "there's a lot of work to do and it's really about getting the work done."

Staff said the delay gives the town time to hear feedback from the Woodside Fire Protection District on the plan at a Feb. 15 Planning Commission meeting. Council member Judith Hasko questioned why the feedback from the fire marshal couldn't come sooner.

The town is required to plan for 253 new units that could reasonably be built between 2023 and 2031 as part of the 2023-31 Regional Housing Needs Allocation (RHNA) . This is a steep increase from the 64 units required during the last RHNA cycle.

Some residents were supportive of the town holding off on submitting the plan to HCD, while others thought the town should get the process rolling faster.

On staff guidance, the council opted to bifurcate the process by separating the zoning code amendments required in the housing element with the housing element adoption to speed up the process. Still, the town now expects the plan to come back to the council in late February.

"Our intent is to get this done as soon as possible," she said.

This is a separate property from 4388 Alpine Road, which he plans to develop as the Willow Commons , housing for adults with disabilities. His fee waiver for this site was not approved by the Town Council, town staff shared on Wednesday.

Earlier this week, Jim White, who owns the lot at 4394 Alpine Road, asked to pull the site from the housing element site inventory. The town had included 23 units of low-housing on the property if it's upzoned.

Resident Caroline Vertongen said the town should not rush into approving a housing element before it has a safety element in place. The town has continued to ignore the need for the safety element to be done first, she said.

"The five of you could approve the housing element this minute," said resident Dave Cardinal. "I understand why you're not, but it's not for lack of the staff working. You can keep kicking the can down the road. We can just pretend we live in a make believe world. If we keep making up new issues every month, then we'll be here a year from now."

Saying it needs more time, Portola Valley opts to submit revised housing element late

State housing officials require compliant plans by Tuesday, Jan. 31