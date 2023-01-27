News

Heavy storms caused hundreds of calls to Menlo Park as city contended with flooding, downed trees

by Cameron Rebosio / Almanac

Uploaded: Fri, Jan 27, 2023, 8:59 am 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Flooded houses at the end of Emma Court in Menlo Park. Water flowed from the creek backwards through the storm sewer to the end of Oak Court. Courtesy Jim Wiley.

The wet start to the year in Menlo Park resulted in nearly 200 storm-related calls to the city and 220 tons of sand being used for sandbags by residents, according to City Manager Justin Murphy at a Jan. 24 City Council meeting.

Menlo Park has been working on storm preparedness for several years, including storm drain cleaning and inspections, a 5-year maintenance cycle on tree trimming, fully stocked sandbag stations, and street sweeping and trash removal. The city also has a Stormwater Master Plan in development.

Starting with the first floods on Dec. 31, Menlo Park's Emergency Operations Center opened virtually and the San Francisquito Creek Multi-Agency Coordination (SFC MAC) Operational Plan for Severe Storm and Flood Response was implemented, and SFC MAC coordination calls began Dec. 31.

"There's multiple departments that came together to work on various assignments," Murphy said. "Some of those assignments were above and beyond some people's typical duties of City Hall."

Murphy said city staff was at sandbag stations, and that engineering staff was out in the field monitoring creek conditions and assisting with debris removal.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

The city used more than 220 tons of sand and over 11,000 sandbags during the storms, and 189 storm-related calls were made to police dispatch. These calls were mostly reporting surface street and intersection flooding, downed trees and branches, vehicle breakdowns and hazards. Menlo Park Public Works crews responded to 139 storm-related service calls.

"There's tremendous opportunities to improve," Murphy said. "(There's) lessons learned and things that can be incorporated into future events."

The city sent out a message to over 9,500 residents on Dec. 31 and sent subsequent smaller messages to residents near the creek warning them about rising water levels. The staff report delivered by Murphy was the first update on Menlo Park's storm recovery.

"While many of us were sitting at home cozy under blankets, (city staff was) out in the rain, getting their socks wet and doing the hard work for all of us," Mayor Jen Wolosin said.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Cameron Rebosio
 
Cameron Rebosio joined the Almanac in 2022 as the Menlo Park reporter. She previously wrote for the Daily Californian and the Palo Alto Weekly. Read more >>

Follow AlmanacNews.com and The Almanac on Twitter @almanacnews, Facebook and on Instagram @almanacnews for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Your support is vital to us continuing to bring you city government news. Become a member today.
Join

Heavy storms caused hundreds of calls to Menlo Park as city contended with flooding, downed trees

by Cameron Rebosio / Almanac

Uploaded: Fri, Jan 27, 2023, 8:59 am

The wet start to the year in Menlo Park resulted in nearly 200 storm-related calls to the city and 220 tons of sand being used for sandbags by residents, according to City Manager Justin Murphy at a Jan. 24 City Council meeting.

Menlo Park has been working on storm preparedness for several years, including storm drain cleaning and inspections, a 5-year maintenance cycle on tree trimming, fully stocked sandbag stations, and street sweeping and trash removal. The city also has a Stormwater Master Plan in development.

Starting with the first floods on Dec. 31, Menlo Park's Emergency Operations Center opened virtually and the San Francisquito Creek Multi-Agency Coordination (SFC MAC) Operational Plan for Severe Storm and Flood Response was implemented, and SFC MAC coordination calls began Dec. 31.

"There's multiple departments that came together to work on various assignments," Murphy said. "Some of those assignments were above and beyond some people's typical duties of City Hall."

Murphy said city staff was at sandbag stations, and that engineering staff was out in the field monitoring creek conditions and assisting with debris removal.

The city used more than 220 tons of sand and over 11,000 sandbags during the storms, and 189 storm-related calls were made to police dispatch. These calls were mostly reporting surface street and intersection flooding, downed trees and branches, vehicle breakdowns and hazards. Menlo Park Public Works crews responded to 139 storm-related service calls.

"There's tremendous opportunities to improve," Murphy said. "(There's) lessons learned and things that can be incorporated into future events."

The city sent out a message to over 9,500 residents on Dec. 31 and sent subsequent smaller messages to residents near the creek warning them about rising water levels. The staff report delivered by Murphy was the first update on Menlo Park's storm recovery.

"While many of us were sitting at home cozy under blankets, (city staff was) out in the rain, getting their socks wet and doing the hard work for all of us," Mayor Jen Wolosin said.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.