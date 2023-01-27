Heavy storms caused hundreds of calls to Menlo Park as city contended with flooding, downed trees

The wet start to the year in Menlo Park resulted in nearly 200 storm-related calls to the city and 220 tons of sand being used for sandbags by residents, according to City Manager Justin Murphy at a Jan. 24 City Council meeting.

Menlo Park has been working on storm preparedness for several years, including storm drain cleaning and inspections, a 5-year maintenance cycle on tree trimming, fully stocked sandbag stations, and street sweeping and trash removal. The city also has a Stormwater Master Plan in development.

Starting with the first floods on Dec. 31, Menlo Park's Emergency Operations Center opened virtually and the San Francisquito Creek Multi-Agency Coordination (SFC MAC) Operational Plan for Severe Storm and Flood Response was implemented, and SFC MAC coordination calls began Dec. 31.

"There's multiple departments that came together to work on various assignments," Murphy said. "Some of those assignments were above and beyond some people's typical duties of City Hall."

Murphy said city staff was at sandbag stations, and that engineering staff was out in the field monitoring creek conditions and assisting with debris removal.