New San Mateo County sheriff aims to build community trust with new program

In her second week as the sheriff of San Mateo County, Sheriff Christina Corpus launched a new program for law enforcement to build a better relationships with residents, businesses and community organizations.

Announced Jan. 19, the Community Advisors for Responsible Engagement (CARE) program will ensure that deputies will be more accessible to community members by hosting multiple 15-person community forum meetings every quarter. Each meeting will represent different parts of the county.

Residents and business owners can apply as volunteers in the CARE program by Feb. 14 via an online form.

Corpus hopes the outreach program will both better inform residents and allow deputies to hear feedback and solutions regarding their service.

"To enhance safety, we have to create an environment of trust and transparency," said Corpus. "Each community faces unique challenges, and in order to provide the needed support and resources, we need to engage directly with them. We must be out in the community; listen to and learn from residents and stakeholders."