Three clerks in Menlo Park cited for selling alcohol to minors

Three clerks and servers in Menlo Park were cited Friday, Jan. 20, for the sale of alcohol to minors following a decoy operation by the California Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) and Menlo Park Police, according to a press release.
The decoy operation targeted six retail licensees in Menlo Park, in which minors attempted to buy alcohol under the supervision of agents.
The violation carries a minimum fine of $250, and possibly 24 to 32 hours of community service for a first violation. The ABC also plans to pursue action against the alcohol licenses of the businesses that violated liquor laws by selling alcohol to minors.
The citations were made as a part of statewide checks by the ABC to reduce minors' access to alcohol through a grant from the California Alcoholic Beverage Control through the department’s Alcohol Policing Partnership Program.
on Jan 23, 2023 at 12:20 pm
on Jan 23, 2023 at 12:20 pm
Good Grief! Don't the police have anything better to do? This should be an exceedingly low priority. Maybe the police could focus on catching burglars. We seem to have more and more of those in Menlo Park.