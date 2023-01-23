Menlo Park man arrested after high-speed chase down Middlefield Road

Deputies from the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office are looking for a man who fled on foot from officers Sunday morning after a pursuit ended with the suspect's vehicle crashing into a parked car.
Officers tried pulling over the vehicle for alleged vehicle code violations at 3:14 a.m. Sunday, according to a statement from the sheriff's office.
The vehicle fled northbound on Middlefield Road near Redwood City "at a high rate of speed with wanton disregard for public safety," officials said. Deputies found the vehicle disabled after it crashed into a parked car.
Deputies saw two males fleeing from the vehicle, eventually locating and arresting 23-year-old Menlo Park man, who was hiding nearby. A vehicle search revealed a loaded firearm with an extended magazine.
While he was being booked, the man removed his handcuff and fled the sheriff's substation. Deputies engaged in a foot pursuit and apprehended him a second time and booked him into the Maguire Correctional Facility.
Sheriff's department officials ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office anonymous tip line at (800) 547-2700.
