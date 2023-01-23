Menlo Park man arrested after high-speed chase down Middlefield Road

Deputies from the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office are looking for a man who fled on foot from officers Sunday morning after a pursuit ended with the suspect's vehicle crashing into a parked car.

Officers tried pulling over the vehicle for alleged vehicle code violations at 3:14 a.m. Sunday, according to a statement from the sheriff's office.

The vehicle fled northbound on Middlefield Road near Redwood City "at a high rate of speed with wanton disregard for public safety," officials said. Deputies found the vehicle disabled after it crashed into a parked car.

Deputies saw two males fleeing from the vehicle, eventually locating and arresting 23-year-old Menlo Park man, who was hiding nearby. A vehicle search revealed a loaded firearm with an extended magazine.

While he was being booked, the man removed his handcuff and fled the sheriff's substation. Deputies engaged in a foot pursuit and apprehended him a second time and booked him into the Maguire Correctional Facility.