Series of small earthquakes hit Portola Valley and Woodside

by John Bricker / Almanac

Uploaded: Sat, Jan 21, 2023, 10:10 am 0

Several small earthquakes hit Portola Valley and Woodside in the span of 24 hours, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Out of about a dozen quakes, none were over a 2.9 magnitude and most were under 2.5 intensity.

Only one of them hit Woodside, a 2.6 magnitude quake with the epicenter occurring at the 300 block of Ridgeway Road at 11:10 Thursday night.

The rest all happened within a mile of each other in Portola Valley between around 10 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. on Thursday and around 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday.

You can find more information by visiting the U.S. Geological Survey's earthquake map.

John Bricker
   
John Bricker edits and writes Palo Alto-centric stories, along with managing a team of interns. Before joining the Palo Alto Weekly in 2022, he worked as San José Spotlight’s social media and newsletter editor and as executive producer at the Spartan Daily. Read more >>

