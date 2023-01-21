Series of small earthquakes hit Portola Valley and Woodside

Several small earthquakes hit Portola Valley and Woodside in the span of 24 hours, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Out of about a dozen quakes, none were over a 2.9 magnitude and most were under 2.5 intensity.

Only one of them hit Woodside, a 2.6 magnitude quake with the epicenter occurring at the 300 block of Ridgeway Road at 11:10 Thursday night.

The rest all happened within a mile of each other in Portola Valley between around 10 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. on Thursday and around 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday.

You can find more information by visiting the U.S. Geological Survey's earthquake map.