Colder temperatures and king tides in the Bay Area's five-day forecast

Dry weather in the Bay Area's forecast is a welcome relief from recent storms, but it will bring chilly temperatures for the next five days.

Along with colder temperatures, king tides may bring minor coastal flooding from Thursday morning, Jan. 19, through Monday afternoon, Jan. 23, the National Weather Service said.

The highest astronomical tides of the year, king tides may impact low-lying areas along the coast and bay shoreline from Thursday through Monday.

A freeze warning was initially issued for Friday morning, but later canceled around 5 a.m. due to an offshore flow that prevented sub-freezing temperatures, according to the National Weather Service.

After light rain moved through the region on Wednesday night, the cold will set in, with Friday and Saturday mornings set to be the chilliest.