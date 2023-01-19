News

President Joe Biden makes a stop in Mountain View before heading to Santa Cruz County to survey storm damage

by Malea Martin / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Thu, Jan 19, 2023, 3:41 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

President Joe Biden exits Air Force One at Moffett Federal Airfield in Mountain View on Jan. 19, 2023. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

President Joe Biden touched down aboard Air Force One at Moffett Federal Airfield in Mountain View just before noon on Thursday, Jan. 19. It was the president's first stop on a packed schedule of visiting Santa Clara and Santa Cruz counties to survey storm-damaged areas.

Air Force One landed around 11:41 a.m. on Thursday, and Biden emerged about 10 minutes later, wearing his signature black aviator sunglasses. Once on the ground, he was joined by California Gov. Gavin Newsom and U.S. Rep. Anna Eshoo, D-Palo Alto.

Biden and Newsom spoke as the president walked toward a hover of helicopters. Biden boarded a green U.S. Marine Corps chopper just after noon, and took off at 12:08 p.m.

Biden’s next stop was the Watsonville Municipal Airport, where he was expected to land around 12:50 p.m. At 1:50 p.m., the president is slated to arrive at the Capitola Pier to meet with business owners and local residents impacted by the devastation from recent storms, according to a schedule released by the White House.

The president will then make his way to Seacliff State Park in Aptos at 2:35 p.m. to meet with first responders, as well as state and local officials, to survey recovery efforts underway after the storms.

Air Force One lands the runway at Moffett Federal Airfield in Mountain View on Jan. 19, 2023. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

At 4 p.m., Biden will depart from the Watsonville Airport and head back to Moffett Airfield. He’s slated to leave Mountain View at 4:35 p.m.

San Mateo County 5th District Supervisor David Canepa said in a statement about Biden's visit that storm recovery in the Bay Area will require a "massive federal response."

“These storms have wreaked havoc on the entire Bay Area including the massive sink hole we have here in San Mateo County on Highway 92 and the massive boulder that dropped on the Tom Lantos Tunnels at Devil’s Slide,” Canepa said. “... We need Congress to start prioritizing protecting us because we are an economic engine for the entire nation and even the world.”

Marine One, Marine Two and three Ospreys take off from Moffett Federal Airfield in Mountain View on Jan. 19, 2023. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Malea Martin
Malea Martin covers the city hall beat in Mountain View. Before joining the Mountain View Voice in 2022, she covered local politics and education for New Times San Luis Obispo, a weekly newspaper on the Central Coast of California. Read more >>

Follow AlmanacNews.com and The Almanac on Twitter @almanacnews, Facebook and on Instagram @almanacnews for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Your support is vital to us continuing to bring you political news. Become a member today.
Join

President Joe Biden makes a stop in Mountain View before heading to Santa Cruz County to survey storm damage

by Malea Martin / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Thu, Jan 19, 2023, 3:41 pm

President Joe Biden touched down aboard Air Force One at Moffett Federal Airfield in Mountain View just before noon on Thursday, Jan. 19. It was the president's first stop on a packed schedule of visiting Santa Clara and Santa Cruz counties to survey storm-damaged areas.

Air Force One landed around 11:41 a.m. on Thursday, and Biden emerged about 10 minutes later, wearing his signature black aviator sunglasses. Once on the ground, he was joined by California Gov. Gavin Newsom and U.S. Rep. Anna Eshoo, D-Palo Alto.

Biden and Newsom spoke as the president walked toward a hover of helicopters. Biden boarded a green U.S. Marine Corps chopper just after noon, and took off at 12:08 p.m.

Biden’s next stop was the Watsonville Municipal Airport, where he was expected to land around 12:50 p.m. At 1:50 p.m., the president is slated to arrive at the Capitola Pier to meet with business owners and local residents impacted by the devastation from recent storms, according to a schedule released by the White House.

The president will then make his way to Seacliff State Park in Aptos at 2:35 p.m. to meet with first responders, as well as state and local officials, to survey recovery efforts underway after the storms.

At 4 p.m., Biden will depart from the Watsonville Airport and head back to Moffett Airfield. He’s slated to leave Mountain View at 4:35 p.m.

San Mateo County 5th District Supervisor David Canepa said in a statement about Biden's visit that storm recovery in the Bay Area will require a "massive federal response."

“These storms have wreaked havoc on the entire Bay Area including the massive sink hole we have here in San Mateo County on Highway 92 and the massive boulder that dropped on the Tom Lantos Tunnels at Devil’s Slide,” Canepa said. “... We need Congress to start prioritizing protecting us because we are an economic engine for the entire nation and even the world.”

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.