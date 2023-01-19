President Biden flying into Mountain View to visit storm-ravaged Capitola, Aptos Thursday afternoon

President Joe Biden will visit Santa Cruz and Santa Clara counties Thursday, Jan. 19, to see first-hand the damage from a series of atmospheric river storms in the past three weeks.

During the trip, the president plans to meet with business owners and residents affected by recent storms, as well as first responders, state and local officials, according to the White House.

Arriving shortly after noon at Moffett Field in Mountain View, Biden will survey damage and head to Santa Cruz County, according to the White House press office. There, the presidential visit will include stops at the Capitola Pier and Seacliff State Beach in Aptos.

Biden will be traveling with Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Deanne Criswell to assess what federal assistance might be needed to address the damage.

The president is scheduled to wind up the trip with a press conference later in the afternoon, and is expected to reaffirm his commitment to supporting the region as it recovers from the recent storms.