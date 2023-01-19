Colder temperatures and king tides in the Bay Area's five-day forecast

Dry weather in the Bay Area's forecast is a welcome relief from recent storms, but it will bring chilly temperatures for the next five days and a freeze warning has already been issued for Friday morning.

Along with colder temperatures, king tides may bring minor coastal flooding from Thursday morning, Jan. 19, through Monday afternoon, Jan. 23, the National Weather Service said.

The highest astronomical tides of the year, king tides may impact low-lying areas along the coast and bay shoreline from Thursday through Monday.

After light rain moved through the region on Wednesday night, the cold will set in, with Friday and Saturday mornings set to be the chilliest.

In the Bay Area, temperatures between 29 to 32 degrees are expected on Friday morning in North Bay valleys, East Bay interior valleys and hills, and parts of Santa Clara County including the valley and eastern hills, forecasters said.