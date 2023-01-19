News

Colder temperatures and king tides in the Bay Area's five-day forecast

by Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Thu, Jan 19, 2023, 11:48 am 1
The extremely low king tide reveals a mud bank and plants at Palo Alto Baylands Nature Preserve. Photo by Magali Gauthier

Dry weather in the Bay Area's forecast is a welcome relief from recent storms, but it will bring chilly temperatures for the next five days and a freeze warning has already been issued for Friday morning.

Along with colder temperatures, king tides may bring minor coastal flooding from Thursday morning, Jan. 19, through Monday afternoon, Jan. 23, the National Weather Service said.

The highest astronomical tides of the year, king tides may impact low-lying areas along the coast and bay shoreline from Thursday through Monday.

After light rain moved through the region on Wednesday night, the cold will set in, with Friday and Saturday mornings set to be the chilliest.

In the Bay Area, temperatures between 29 to 32 degrees are expected on Friday morning in North Bay valleys, East Bay interior valleys and hills, and parts of Santa Clara County including the valley and eastern hills, forecasters said.

Temperatures on Saturday morning will probably be similar, the weather service said.

The lower temperatures will put vulnerable populations at risk, the weather service warned.

Water Wary
Registered user
another community
1 hour ago
Water Wary, another community
Registered user
1 hour ago

As streams continue to carry much higher volumes of water then before the nine atmospheric rivers, could be that we will see higher water where streams reach the Bay and meet the King Tides. for instance, San Francisquito Creek, Redwood Creek or even as the Bayfront Canal/Atherton Channel drain to Flood Slough. Might be worth getting outdoors to see. Check tide charts first. King Tides hit first in San Francisco and occur at gradually later times as the impact moves southward.

