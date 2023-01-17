Menlo Park Planning Commission seeks to curb displacement and fill city-owned lots with affordable homes

Anti-displacement measures have been at the forefront of housing element discussions for months, with a subcommittee that comprises Jen Wolosin and Cecilia Taylor specifically created to address displacement in the city.

Though Menlo Park submitted a draft of its housing element to the state in July, with a prediction that the city would not only reach its RHNA requirements but exceed them by over 2,000 units, the plan was rejected by the California Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD) on Oct. 9 for having unattainable plans.

The housing element requires cities to accommodate projected growth, with an eye toward balancing jobs and housing. Menlo Park's housing target, also known as the Regional Housing Needs Allocation (RHNA), requires the city to plan for close to 3,800 new housing units by 2031.

The meeting marked the final meeting before the draft housing element comes back to the City Council for possible approval on Jan. 30. The document has to be submitted to the state by Jan. 31 or the city risks repercussions such as the builder's remedy.

Menlo Park's Planning Commission wants the city to focus on putting affordable homes on city-owned parking lots and find ways to reduce displacement, agreeing on at a Jan. 12 meeting that both should be an emphasis in the city's housing element.

"With (the Sand Hill Road) sites in particular, there's even in the public record ... a conversation between the planner and the developer Divco where they say they're not interested in building housing," resident Misha Silin said.

Some of the locations picked by the city for future housing growth were found to be problematic, as some of these "opportunity sites" listed in the housing element update have been deemed not viable. Sites along Sand Hill Road, currently an office buildings and parking lots, seemed unlikely to become housing any time soon.

“People are moving out like every day," Commissioner Michele Tate said. "We need to slow that down ... (and encourage the City Council to) implement some (protections) sooner than 2024, because, if not there won't be any people in underserved communities left.”

The Planning Commission recommended accelerating the timeline of suggested anti-displacement measures, such as increased tenant protection and no-cost tenant's rights classes and legal aid with a focus in the Belle Haven neighborhood. The timeline of these measures was already accelerated to 2024 at the Dec. 22 City Council meeting on the housing element, but the planning commission sought to expedite the process. The Planning Commission also suggested that the city include methods of limiting rent increases.

“This is going to be a massive public outreach priority as well, and it will need to be done thoughtfully and well,” Chair Chris DeCardy said.

The Planning Commission also recommended prioritizing city-owned lots to build affordable housing, as this would be one of the more immediate and direct ways the city could get affordable units built. The Planning Commission said it wanted commitments to build on city-owned downtown parking lots, as the current language in the housing element says the city will only "consider" this. The planning commission is recommending a change of language to say these lots will be “prioritized.”

Menlo Park Planning Commission seeks to curb displacement and fill city-owned lots with affordable homes