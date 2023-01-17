Atherton police: Burglary reported at home on Polhemus Avenue

Someone broke into a home on the 200 block of Polhemus Avenue in Atherton on the evening of Friday, Jan. 13, according to the Atherton Police Department.

The suspects entered the residence around 8:15 p.m. by smashing a rear window and once inside, rummaged through the residence, according a Tuesday, Jan. 17, news bulletin.

This incident is under investigation. The Almanac has reached out to police for more information on the incident.

As of Jan. 11, there had only been one residential burglary in Atherton from Oct. 1, 2022 to Jan. 11, 2023, according to Police Cmdr. Daniel Larsen.

Anyone who lives near Polhemus Avenue, is asked to check their surveillance video and report any possible leads to Atherton police at 650-688-6500.