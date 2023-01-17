Atherton resident, equestrian trainer arrested for alleged sexual crimes

An equestrian coach who worked with minors in Portola Valley and other locations throughout San Mateo County has been arrested for allegedly intending to seduce a minor for sex and other related charges, the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office said on Tuesday.

Alec Lawler, 30, of Atherton, was arrested on a warrant in Riverside with the help of the Riverside County Sheriff's Office on Jan. 5 following an investigation that spanned several months.

He was taken into custody at the Desert International Horse Park in Thermal, California, according to the website horsenetwork.com.

Lawler, who previously studied earth systems, graduated from Stanford University in 2014.

Detectives discovered that Lawler allegedly sent sexual photographs to one of his juvenile equestrian students. He also allegedly requested and received sexual photographs from the student and contacted the student with intent to engage in sexual acts. The alleged incidents occurred between May and September 2022, according to the court records.