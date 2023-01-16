Holiday Fund: St. Anthony's offers a free meal in a safe, friendly place

St. Anthony’s Padua Dining Room was founded 48 years ago with the mission of feeding the poor and the fundamental principle that we charge no fees, ask no questions, and turn no one away. All guests are welcomed with dignity and respect and received in a spirit of hospitality. We serve, on average, 9,000 meals per month, six days a week, 52 weeks per year. Stories of Those We Serve

Each day one of our homeless guests rides his bike to the Dining Room and requests 12 lunches plus groceries to take back to a homeless encampment where he lives. We watch as he consolidates the food and loads it onto a cart which he pulls behind his bike to take back to share with others in need.

Another of our guests shared her story with us of how she and her family received help from our program. They lived in northern Vietnam under the oppressive communist regime. In 1981 they decided to leave Vietnam and the family of six adults and eight children boarded a small boat and left in stormy weather and rough seas. After four days at sea, they arrived in Malaysia where the Red Cross sent them to a refugee camp for six weeks and then to a second camp in the Philippines where they spent a year waiting to be processed.

Eventually they were sponsored by a family in the U.S. and arrived here in 1982 with very little support and not knowing the language or understanding the culture. Procuring enough to feed themselves was difficult until someone told them about St. Anthony’s Padua Dining Room where meals were served to the homeless and low-income families. Every day they would walk to the Dining Room for lunch and groceries, which allowed them to have food security while they were learning the language and working on how to support themselves.

Thanks to all the help they received, the family is now in a position to support themselves and help others in the community who are struggling. In appreciation for the help afforded to her family, the individual in this story has now been a volunteer at St. Anthony’s Padua Dining Room for the past 11 years.